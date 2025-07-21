A social media user has revealed the top five richest Springbok rugby players, sparking widespread interest and discussion

The list includes notable former and current players in the South African national team who have built their wealth through various business ventures

These rugby stars are not only elite athletes but also successful entrepreneurs, brand builders, and philanthropists, reflecting a larger cultural shift in South Africa

A young man has sparked a massive buzz on social media after he revealed the top five richest Springbok rugby players.

A TikTok video disclosed the highest-earning Springbok rugby players. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African national rugby union team, known as the Springboks, derives its name from the springbok antelope, which is also the national animal of the country. Having won the Rugby World Cup four times (1995, 2007, 2019, and 2023), they are among the most successful rugby teams in the world. The group has a long history that includes a significant contribution to the nation-building process following the end of apartheid.

Net worth of richest Springbok players

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @justrandomstats gave his viewers a glimpse into the hefty fortunes of five former and current Springbok stars, which sparked a media feeding frenzy.

At number five, @justrandomstats revealed that it was Faf de Klerk who has a net worth of R70 million. The dynamic scrum-half isn’t just winning on the field; he has found entrepreneurial success off it. De Klerk co-founded the swimwear brand Faffies, known for its cheeky patriotism and local flair, alongside business partners Luan van Niekerk and Nikita du Toit. His brand captures the "lekker vibes" of SA culture and dominates social media.

The dependable fly-half Handré Pollard takes the fourth position with a net worth of R75 million, and he has diversified income streams. In addition to his rugby salary, Handré invested in properties and lucrative sponsorship deals, leveraging his status on and off the pitch for long-term gains.

Renowned for his blistering pace and agility, Cheslin Kolbe boosts his net worth through high-profile brand partnerships and public speaking engagements. In third position, the rugby star's international endorsement deals amplify his global appeal, and he is worth R90 million.

Number two is the Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who is a powerhouse. Aside from leading the team, he co-founded the underwear and swimwear label Franklees in 2017 and collaborates with Freedom of Movement and Adidas. The former Racing 92 player also runs the charitable Kolisi Foundation and features in a Netflix documentary, further cementing his global profile. He has a net worth of R110 million.

At the top is retired legend Bryan Habana, whose fortune towers over his peers. According to local sources, his wealth is estimated at around USD 31 million, which is R614 million. Bryan’s success transitioned seamlessly from rugby stardom into fintech and consultancy. He co-founded the early-wage platform Paymenow, marketing firms like RetroActive and MatchKit, and serves as a global ambassador for brands like HSBC and MasterCard. He also launched the Bryan Habana Foundation to support youth development, and now resides in France working as a business leader and media pundit.

The rising off-field incomes illustrate a shift and how the Springboks are no longer just elite athletes, they’re successful entrepreneurs, brand builders, and philanthropists. De Klerk’s Faffies taps into national pride, Cheslin and Handré leverage personal brands, Siya promotes social upliftment, and Habana leads in fintech and global partnerships.

This trend signals a larger cultural shift in South Africa, where sports figures are increasingly seen as multifaceted influencers and business leaders.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Springboks players' wealth

The online community was impressed as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

PH!LE said:

"Thanks, guess I need to join the girls' rugby, need those millions."

Yolisa added:

"I am so happy for Siya, I wish he multiplies his worth."

"Habana deserve every penny. Bryan is a hard worker on and off the field."

Phillip wrote:

"Well done to all of them, smart gents."

Rihmag_42 shared:

"Why aren’t these amounts in dollars, though they would be billionaires in rands, or is it the lack of big endorsements?"

