Springbok star Handré Pollard penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Marise, to wish her a happy Mother's Day

The couple and their son currently live in the United Kingdom, where the country celebrates the holiday in March

A few members of the online community loved the Instagram post and complimented the Pollard family

Handré Pollard sweetly wished his wife Marise a happy Mother's Day. Images: @marisepollard, @handrepollard

Source: Instagram

Despite Mother's Day being celebrated in May in South Africa, Springbok player Handré Pollard showed how much he adored the love of his life, Marise, after penning a sweet Mother's Day message for her.

While you may think he is confused, the athlete had a good reason to share his post.

Handré Pollard's Mother's Day tribute

Taking to his Instagram account, Handré posted a series of images of Marise and their son Hunter, calling his wife the "beating heart" of their little family.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Pollard family currently reside in a cosy double-storey mansion in Market Harborough, England, while Handré plays for the country's Leicester Tigers.

As such, Handré embraced the UK culture and wished Marise a happy Mother's Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, 30 March this year.

The rugby star added in his post's caption:

"To have seen you grow and shine as a mother over the last 11 months has been the most amazing experience of my life. We love and appreciate you more than we can ever try to explain.

"Hunter and I love you so much and can only say thank you for all the sacrifices and love you bring to our lives. Love you, Baba. Xx."

Marise responded to her hubby:

"Ugh, I love you so unbelievably much. Best chapter yet."

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Mother's Day in the United Kingdom

According to the UK publication Manchester Evening News, Mother's Day (also known as Mothering Sunday) dates back to the 1600s, has strong religious roots and is linked to the Christian calendar, falling on the fourth Sunday of Lent (three weeks before Easter).

The holiday, which was originally meant for people to visit their 'mother church,' has now become commercialised and celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year in other parts of the world.

This year, South Africans will celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, 11 May. Image: andreswd

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi loves Handré Pollard's post

A few members of the online community headed to the rugby player's comment section to swoon over the post dedicated to his wife.

@nathalie_du_preez, who adored the Pollards, happily stated:

"Such a beautiful and lovely family."

@maryke_ryki_theron95 wrote to the public:

"Every day should be Mother's Day."

After reading what Handré had to say to Marise, @sharon.rosslind7 said in the comments:

"Such beautiful words."

Not aware that people in the United Kingdom celebrated the holiday on 30 March this year, @vibing_with_conway asked the online community:

"Is everyone just going to ignore the fact that it isn’t Mother’s Day?"

3 Other stories about the Pollard family

In another article, Briefly News reported in early February that the Pollards enjoyed their first holiday as a family of three in Mauritius. The parents swam up close with big sea creatures.

reported in early February that the Pollards enjoyed their first holiday as a family of three in Mauritius. The parents swam up close with big sea creatures. Marise uploaded an adorable video on Instagram of the couple's son crawling towards biltong, having many think his movements solidified him as a future rugby player.

In early March, news broke that Handré would leave Europe and return to South Africa after signing a deal with the Blue Bulls. The announcement excited fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News