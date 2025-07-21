Khathutshelo Mangolo was recently booed off the stage during his performance in Zimbabwe

A video of the crowd throwing objects at the Amapiano singer, widely known as Murumba Pitch, is circulating on social media

South African social media users demand answers as to what could have agitated the crowd, while others promised to "return the favour"

Khathutshelo Mangolo of Murumba Pitch was booed off the stage in Zimbabwe.

Murumba Pitch angered a crowd in Zimbabwe during his performance and was booed off stage.

Murumba Pitch gets rejected by Zimbabwean crowd

A viral video of former Murumba Pitch member Khathutshelo Inno Mangolo is making the rounds online after he was booed off stage in Zimbabwe.

The Amapiano singer, who is famously known as Murumba Pitch, recently exited the duo to pursue a solo career. He was booked in Zimbabwe on 18 July 2025 for the Julyfest in Kadoma that coincided with his birthday.

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA revealed how the singer's performance turned to a nightmare as the crowd began to throw objects at him.

Former Murumba Pitch member Khathutshelo Mangolo had objects thrown at him during his performance in Kadoma, Zimbabwe.

From once having fans cry during his performance to being booed off the stage, Mangolo can be heard pleading with the crowd to stop throwing objects at the stage:

"You guys must stop throwing things on the stage, man. At this point, they don't know if I should carry on."

As the angry Zimbabweans continued booing the singer, he was left with no other choice but to cut his performance short and exit the stage.

Here's how South Africans reacted to the Murumba Pitch saga

South African netizens are outraged to see how the crowd treated Murumba Pitch.

shynekakhulu said:

"The singing is bad, but not bad enough to get kicked off stage."

PhutiPela posted:

"The singing really ruins my day, but this behaviour from the crowd is so disgusting! ABAHAMBE!"

muzi_mzee wrote:

"They are full in our hospital beds, but they have the courage to do that to our Murumba."

On the other hand, others claimed the singer deserved it because of his music and singing voice:

K_McGrecoR said:

"I don’t blame them. Ban them from making music with that annoying voice."

Khazimla_maq wrote:

"Someone's gotta be brave enough to do it. That voice is atrocious."

bukhosi_Excell added:

"Murumba is always singing the same songs. I think people are now tired."

Many South Africans were angry after Zimbabwe disrespected Khathutshelo Mangolo's performance.

Meanwhile, some netizens promised to "return the favour":

XYZXYZsauce said:

"It won’t be nice when the favour is returned. This will fuel the Dudula movement, and it won’t be nice for those in SA."

MakhaokaneVila1 wrote:

"It’s ok, we will book him here at home. Tomorrow morning, start throwing them out of our clinics, hospitals and schools!"

hlammyb added:

"When we retaliate, we are labelled as Xenophobic."

