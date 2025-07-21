A content creator went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views, with a hilarious prank inside a taxi

The video showed the man pretending to be on a phone call and making bizarre, high-pitched sounds

The prank's effectiveness lay in its relatable setting within the context of South African public transport

South Africans were left in stitches after a content creator went viral for a hilarious minibus taxi prank, where he made bizarre phone call sounds, startling passengers and entertaining millions online.

A content creator caused widespread laughter on social media after a hilarious prank inside a minibus taxi garnered over 3 million views on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A content creator has sent social media into fits of laughter after a hilarious prank inside a taxi racked up more than 3 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by user @sexyboy93, shows the man pretending to be on a phone call while making bizarre, high-pitched sounds that clearly startled his fellow passengers.

In the short clip, he’s seated on the front row seat of the taxi, one phone on his ear and another recording. Without warning, he starts uttering a series of strange noises, confusing the passengers who were left unsure whether to laugh or get scared.

It’s all harmless, of course, but the tension also caught on camera sent social media users into a frenzy. The prankster remains dead serious throughout the act, never breaking character even as the bizarre stares continue.

In South Africa, where taxis are the backbone of public transport, passengers usually keep to themselves. So when someone breaks that unspoken rule, especially in such a wild way, it instantly becomes comic gold.

Viral taxi prank sparks laughter and shock online

The hilarious moment has resonated widely with netizens. Viewers didn’t hold back with their reactions, joking about how the man’s use of free will seemed to terrify anxiety itself. While the video may have temporarily traumatised his fellow commuters, online audiences found it deeply entertaining.

This type of public prank content is becoming increasingly popular on TikTok, especially when it catches unsuspecting people off guard in everyday settings like a taxi or public. The creator’s unique blend of awkwardness and confidence, plus his fearless disregard for social norms, made this taxi ride one viewers won’t forget any time soon.

A hilarious prank conducted by a content creator inside a minibus taxi went viral on TikTok, accumulating over 3 million views and sparking widespread amusement. Image: @sexyboy93

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Zemfundo asked:

"What do you do after turning the camera off?"

Khuselo asked:

"Do you know what social anxiety is? 😭"

Koketso wrote:

"Then you sit in silence for the rest of the ride?"

Waratwaontlaafets said:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice, shame. 😭"

Kay wrote:

"The more you watch it, the funnier it gets. 😭🤣"

Asanda said:

"Mina nghlekiswa ilo o pause nokfinya. 😭😭"

Goodness wrote:

"TikTok is goated at midnight. 😭😂"

Aluth wrote:

"Not me seeing my dad who went to go buy milk since I was 14 in the back. 😭🕊️"

Check out the TikTok video below

