Fact Check: No, The South African Police Services Is Not Planning to Protest

The South Africa Police Services have reiterated that the police are not planning to go on a protest

In a statement issued on Twitter SAPS have called on individuals to stop sharing the fake news post about the protest

In some parts of South Africa, people have taken to the streets to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma

The South African Police Services have dispelled news circulating of a planned protest by the police as fake news on Twitter.

In a post shared on Monday morning, SAPS acknowledged that news had been circulating on social media platforms and have refuted all claims of a protest. SAPS went onto say that they are committed to making sure that South Africa is a safe country for all.

The South African Police Services says news circulating about the police planning to go on a protest is fake news. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

SAPS has also asked that people stop sharing fake news posts about the protest as they create unnecessary panic.

The post in question said that police are planning a protest for safer work conditions, extra protection and salary issues which have not been addressed.

Protest action across South Africa in support of Jacob Zuma

While former president Jacob Zuma is being held at Estcourt Correctional Facility people have taken to the streets to protest for his release according to BusinessLIVE. Durban and surrounding areas have been affected by the protests which have now spread to parts of Gauteng.

SAPS said criminals are now taking advantage of the chaos caused by the protests and have taken to looting and burning down businesses according to BBC News.

Armed protestors marched through Johannesburg CBD on Sunday and over 300 people closed off major highway entrances on Saturday night.

Reports also state that one police officer was shot in Alexandar and two others were injured while trying to calm the situation in the township.

Police spokesman Jay Naicker says it is unclear whether all the violence can be attributed to the 'Free Zuma' protests but the police have seen individuals trying to enrich themselves.

KwaZulu-Natal burns, Protests intensify amid alleged Zuma demonstrations

Briefly News recently reported that parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to social media and insinuated that the protests are in revolt to the former president's conviction and ruling, a claim which police later denied citing the reasons for the protests were unclear at the time.

