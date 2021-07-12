Andile Phehlukwayo Makes His Return to Cricket and Speaks on Experience

Andile Phehlukwayo has just made his return to playing competitive cricket for the Proteas and is thrilled about the chance

The all-rounder was getting left out of big matches with no explanation from Cricket SA but he is back in action

Phehlukwayo admitted that he's feeling a little rusty from being out of action for a long time but it will get better

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been out of the spotlight lately because he hasn't been starting games. Over the weekend, the Proteas played a match against Ireland but it had to be put off because of the rain.

Andile made his return to cricket during this match and spoke about how he's feeling about it through a press conference.

"It's been a while since I've been on the field, especially in Proteas colours. I just think it's an honour to be there. Every single time I get on the pitch for the Proteas I want to make everyone proud and make an impact in the game," said Phehlukwayo.

Andile Phehlukwayo says that he is happy to finally be back in action for the Proteas. Image: @andile_phehlukwayo

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, Phehlukwayo did not get the chance to impress because the rain disturbed play but he's hoping that he will get the opportunity to strut his stuff on the next outing.

He admitted that in his first play, he was a little bit rusty but he knows that the more you play, the better you will get. Cricket SA did not give a reason for the 25-year-old being left out of games recently.

Springboks under pressure as Siya Kolisi and five others test positive for Covid-19

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is one of six players to test positive for Covid-19, putting the Springboks' preparations for their upcoming series against the British and Irish Lions in jeopardy.

The latest cases to be confirmed include Kolisi, Dan Du Preez, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, and Makazole Mapimpi, as well as three members of the team management.

It brings the total number of employees and players infected with Covid to more than 20. Following six days of isolation and six rounds of PCR testing, a substantial percentage of the 46-man squad will be permitted to return to training according to Sky Sports News.

Source: Briefly.co.za