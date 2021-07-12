Prince Kaybee trends after surprise appearance as a judge on SA Idols

South Africa's music star Prince Kaybee joined the South African Idols as a guest judge on Sunday night

The DJ and producer appeared alongside regular judges Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi Nkayi, and Randall Abrahams

The news was followed by nationwide reactions on Twitter as the public shared thoughts on Prince Kaybee's new move

Highly outspoken house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has dominated Twitter’s timeline after becoming the latest celebrity to join Idols as a guest judge.

Prince Kaybee trended after a surprise appearance as a judge on SA Idols. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee made his debut on Idols’ judging panel on Sunday night, 11 July after the mega local channel Mzansi Magic announced the news on social media.

Mzansi Magic wrote on its website:

“It’s not often that our judges are joined by royalty, but with locally-renowned and internationally lauded Prince Kaybee joining us as guest judge we’re rolling out the red carpet and shining the spotlight on him.

“Hailing from Senekal in the Free State, Kabelo Motsami AKA Prince Kaybee is a DJ and musician who got his break on a reality show.

“He entered a DJ competition called ‘1s & 2s’ back in 2015 and, needless to say, stole the show and won. He has since released a slew of hits including ‘Club Controller’, ‘Charlotte’, ‘Fetch Your Life’, ‘Banomoya’, and ‘Gugulethu’, which he performed on the Idols stage last season!”.

As one of the biggest personalities in the music industry who is never afraid to speak his mind, particularly on Twitter, what did the social media’s app users make of the news?

@khoza_dora said:

“I can't look at Prince Kaybee the same, that thing of his keeps on flashing back #idolssa.”

@TebogoPule11 said:

“I'm not feeling well vandag... But then I see @PrinceKaybee_SA on idols S.A...okare I'm getting better.”

@Aggrey92 said:

“Yhuuu Prince Kaybee is the man he thinks he is. I'm catching up on Idols and all I can say is PRINCE KAYBEEEEEEE was a good placement. He should be permanent.”

@SabiMakoatle said:

''Catching up on Idols and I see my goat @PrinceKaybee_SA ❤❤❤ Ngwaneso ngwanaka #idolssa.”

@_Miss_Tango said:

“Prince KayBee is the guy he thinks he is #IdolsSA.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show will be waiting to find out which celebrity will become the new guest next week.

