South Africans are hilariously reacting to a video of two men seen carrying a live pig as they come from looting a local business

The two guys are seen struggling to calm down the poor pig as they are possibly heading home to slaughter it

Many people believe the guys will have pork sausages for a week but some say that Christmas came early for the duo spotted in brand new clothes

South Africans have used the opportunity to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma for their personal gains. Many have benefitted from looting shops for items such as television sets and microwaves but there are two guys who went too far.

The pair is seen in a video carrying a live pig as they were looking for an easy way home, the animal keeps trying to escape. The clip is doing the rounds on social media and has sparked massive reactions.

It is shared by @KulaniCool and he says the two gentlemen are now dressed in brand new clothes they possibly looted from one of the clothing stores.

The post reads:

@AkaniHlungwana2 said:

“Apparently ko next door they have a door written "staff only" but then mina I decided to mind my own business.”

@Andrathomi said:

“Sausages for a week baby.”

@Thulza30 said:

“Kuyahlekwa noma kufiwe, I just somebody can interview them so that we can hear what's in their minds.”

@FamousSans said:

“People are going to sleep having had something to eat tonight!”

@CameronMomoo said:

“They gonna enjoy a roasted or grilled pork.”

@Elainecrowe5 said:

“They stole a pig?”

@DumaniVuyiswa said:

“Christmas came early this year.”

Pietermaritzburg's Brookside Mall set alight, allegedly by Zuma supporter

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal is one of many areas facing violent protests. On Monday, 12 July, it was reported that the Brookside Mall was set alight; allegedly by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

The supporters have reportedly been looting and eyewitnesses stated that they saw people running away from the building with various items. Videos have also been shared on social media of protesters with stolen goods on the back of vans or in trolleys.

The looting is despite the fact that massive clouds of black smoke can be seen rising from the mall in the CBD. Videos on social media show looters running away from the mall with goods.

