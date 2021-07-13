Single Dad Adopts 13-Year-Old American Boy who was Abandoned at the Hospital

A single dad, who originally hails from Uganda, has become the foster dad to a 13-year-old American boy

The boy, Tony, had been in the foster care system since he was two-years-old and was abandoned at a hospital at the age of 11

Peter Mutabazi, who has adopted a total of 12 children in the past, said he and Tony seemed destined to be together from the moment they first met

A single dad has adopted a 13-year-old American boy who was abandoned at a hospital, Goal Cast reports.

Peter Mutabazi who hails from Uganda and moved to the US many years ago got to know about the young lad, Tony, through a foster care worker who notified him of it.

Tony was abandoned at the hospital at the age of 11 Photo Credit: @petermutabazi

Peter who recently got his US citizenship is a licensed foster parent and had served as a foster dad to 12 kids.

Fox46 reports that the 13-year-old boy who had been in foster care since he was 2 was left off at a hospital by his former foster parents at the age of 11.

Ever since Tony came in contact with Peter, the two have gone to share a strong bond and lived like a real family.

