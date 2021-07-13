Muhsin Ertugral Backs Kaizer Chiefs to Stun Al Ahly in the Champions League

Former Kaizer Chiefs manager Muhsin Ertugral says he is fully behind the Soweto giants as they get ready to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final

Chiefs are set to battle it out against Ahly on Saturday night, a clash that is slated for Stade Mohammed V in Morocco

The Turkish tactician says the final means a lot to players such as the likes of Itmeleng Khune and Lebogang Manyama

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral has sent a beautiful message to the Soweto giants ahead of the CAF Champions League final this weekend.

Amakhosi are set to engage Al Ahly in the final that will be staged in Morocco on Saturday night and ‘Mshini’ says the club can win the lucrative title.

The current Turkish national team technical advisor says players such as Itumeleng Khune and Lebogang Manyama will definitely feel honoured to play the eagerly awaited match.

Muhsin Ertugral discusses the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly

Speaking to the Chiefs website, the ex-Ajax Cape Town boss says the match against coach Pitso Mosimane's men will not be easy. He said:

“It is something else to play a Champions League final. These players might play many cup finals, but this one is a once in a lifetime achievement. I know players like Lebogang Manyama and Itumeleng Khune, players who I have worked with, are still around the team and this is a lifetime achievement for them and the other players. It is not going to be easy, as Al Ahly are going to be very competitive.

“With all my heart and for the boys, I must say that they must not put themselves under too much pressure. This type of game comes along once in a lifetime and I hope they can really enjoy the game, especially as they are playing against a team who have been there many times before.”

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat puts emphasis on sticking to the game plan

At the same time, striker Khama Billiat explains that the most important factor against the Egyptians is to remain tactically disciplined. He is quoted by Goal:

"We can only give it away if we don’t apply certain things that can make a difference in the game, which is being in the right space. Managing the space as well and make sure we stick to the game plan. We need to not forget what the coaches always say, that it is not going to be easy. It’s a good side we’re facing in the far right now.”

Gavin Hunt joins Chippa United after getting sacked from Kaizer Chiefs

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt.

The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wants a big gun. Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager last Wednesday afternoon.

The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Despite his men struggling to collect maximum points, Amakhosi did well in the CAF Champions League and are now set to face Al Ahly in the final this week.

