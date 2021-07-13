“Heartbreaking Scenes”: Citizens Rescue Toddler From Burning Building in KZN

A video of a toddler being rescued from a burning building in KZN is making the rounds on social media

According to reports, the block of apartments had been set alight by looters nearby

Mzansi social media users were certainly devasted by the horrific clip and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A video of one very traumatised toddler being thrown from a burning building is circulating on social media. According to reports, looters had ransacked the storefront on the building's ground floor and had decided to set it alight.

, @kayPretty55 shared the tear-jerking clip.

"City life building where students mostly reside in Durban was torched..The lady in pink sitting down had her foot broken when she jumped 3 floors down," she captioned the post.

In the clip, a mother tries desperately to carry her child down to a platform still several stories high. As bystanders look on the young mom throws her child into the safety of the crowd, waiting to catch the toddler.

Mzansi social media users were definitely left baffled by the video. Check out some of the comments below:

@judithmwikali:

"If I ever thought SA was a good country Lord please forgive me."

@MokholoaneDavid:

"This will pass and no one expected to see this, People are frustrated by long lockdowns and hunger."

@OgatoOgato:

"While there are terribly terrible people, there are also good people."

@MsiziMazibuko:

"Julius Malema you should be happy to see these incidents. Akere you want these criminals to be treated with soft hands."

@mienkesteytler said:

"Wow! Thank goodness the little girl is okay and those who threw and caught her should be honoured. May people like that stay strong in the tragedy of ongoing events."

Mangosuthu Buthelezi condemns violence in KZN, calls for urgent action

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mangosuthu Buthelezi, party leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, has urged the South African government to put a stop to the chaos that is threatening to bring the country to its knees.

According to News24, Buthelezi says South Africa is being destroyed by the violent protests, looting and destruction being caused by protestors in different parts of the country.

People took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma who was sentenced to 15-month in prison for being in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

Buthelezi stated that he recognized the constitutional right to protest, however, the right to protest is not a right to commit violent acts or destruction. He has also spoken out about the response by the police which is seemingly failing to contain the protests.

“Can it really be true that South Africa’s armed forces are unable to control the rampage of destruction by crowds of people intent on warring against the state and against those who live by the rule of law?” said Buthelezi in a quote by News24.

Buthelezi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act accordingly to curb the violence as it will subsequently lead to the increase of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

"I urge our President to take a firm stand. I know the responsibility upon his shoulders and I will willingly stand in support of any measures he takes to protect South Africa. But I also know that if he does not act now, and act decisively, all will be lost,” said Buthelezi.

According to IOL, Buthelezi is concerned about the economic impact the protests have on the country. He shed light on the fact Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the country's economy and these protests are creating a much worse economic situation.

