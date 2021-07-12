Mangosuthu Buthelezi Condemns Violence in KZN, Calls For Urgent Action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, party leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, has urged the South African government to put a stop to the chaos that is threatening to bring the country to its knees.

According to News24, Buthelezi says South Africa is being destroyed by the violent protests, looting and destruction being caused by protestors in different parts of the country.

IFP party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has spoken out against the violence taking place in KwaZulu-Natal under the 'Free Zuma' protests. Image: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP

People took to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma who was sentenced to 15-month in prison for being in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

Buthelezi stated that he recognized the constitutional right to protest, however, the right to protest is not a right to commit violent acts or destruction. He has also spoken out about the response by the police which is seemingly failing to contain the protests.

“Can it really be true that South Africa’s armed forces are unable to control the rampage of destruction by crowds of people intent on warring against the state and against those who live by the rule of law?” said Buthelezi in a quote by News24.

Buthelezi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act accordingly to curb the violence as it will subsequently lead to the increase of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

I urge our President to take a firm stand. I know the responsibility upon his shoulders and I will willingly stand in support of any measures he takes to protect South Africa. But I also know that if he does not act now, and act decisively, all will be lost,” said Buthelezi.

According to IOL, Buthelezi is concerned about the economic impact the protests have on the country. He shed light on the fact Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the country's economy and these protests are creating a much worse economic situation.

South African National Defence Force starts deployment process for KZN and Gauteng

Briefly News recently reported that the South African National Defence Force has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. SANDF has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assist law enforcement agencies.

The deployment will commence as soon as all department processes are in place. The duration and number of deployed soldiers will be determined based. A statement regarding the above was shared online by the SANDF.

Furthermore, it must be emphasised that the SANDF's deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

The statement read:

