Dad Whose Stuck Working From Home Shares Cute Pic With Daughter: #Lockdown2021

An Australian dad has taken to social media, sharing a cute snap of his new #workfromhomelife

It seems the desperate dad has given in to his toddler's demands, sitting down for a pedicure as he tries to continue his work

Social media users generally found the post quite cute and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter

An Australian dad is making the most of a challenging situation, effortlessly occupying his little girl as he tries to work from home. The sentimental pops shared a snap of the sweet moment he let his daughter paint his toenails while on a business call.

This dad is making the most of a challenging situation. Images: Adrian Di Francesco/LinkedIn

Source: Facebook

, Adrian Di Francesco shared the touching picture.

"Working from home during another lockdown sometimes means letting your kid give you a pedicure so you can take a call in silence," he captioned the cute post.

Social media users were largely in agreement about the post, finding the contrast between work and home life a powerful commentary on our new lives under lockdown. Still, others expressed their dislike for kids in the workplace, even at home.

Check out some of the comments below:

Sally Powell said:

"I do not personally have children, and I must say that seeing children, young adults, pets etc pop into the corner of the screen during a meeting is a welcomed perk of life in lockdown or our soon to be …more flexible way of working. It changes the mood instantly, increases warmth and in a strange way reminds us that at the centre of all our work are living beings."

Magnette Coetzer said:

"Not pointing fingers here, as the little girl is out of the picture...but, am I the only one getting annoyed with kids' constant shouting in the background during calls, zoom meetings etc? Make a plan. Close the door. Hire a helper..... it's highly unprofessional! The parent is always distracted, communication is terrible."

Ralph Mangaron said:

"Well, it was super cute to me."

Mike Crawford said:

"That colour looks good on you Adrian Di Francesco."

charis lim said:

"I am seeing BIG NAMES HERE. CEO's, brand managers, HR heads, licensed physicians and engineers etc. BIG NAMES but with BIG HEARTS too. Sometimes we tend to forget that even though they are these high officials in the office- these are also someone's moms and dads and they are humans too."

Aparna Batra

"I love this picture! On so many levels it has a lesson for us...... 1. We are all human, yes even the unlikeable sulky colleagues who behave like robots in meetings probably laugh and giggle with their families. 2. Not everyone has an option to hire nannies or hideaway in private spaces whilst wfh so let's show some grace and patience."

