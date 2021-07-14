Video: Thug Taking Stock of Looted Items but Mzansi Totally Unimpressed

South Africans are not entirely happy as they react to a video of a man who has displayed what he looted at one of the retailers in Mzansi

The man seems to think he deserves applause after stealing a scanning device that is widely used by retailers at their till points

The video is shared by @KulaniCool and just like his followers, he has run out of words to express the effects of the looting incidents

Many South Africans are still traumatised by the ugly scenes of violent protests and looting that engulfed the country but some are now showing off their looted products on social media.

One guy has taken to social media to share a video of what he grabbed at one of the retailers, a scanning machine or device. The video has really left many amazed as the guy seems to have fun.

The device is used by most retailers to scan the goods before a customer can actually make a payment. The viral post has attracted different comments from social media users.

@Tsholo92M said:

“This is not even funny. I understand people looting the essential things but a scanner? This makes more angry.”

@Inkingyodwa said:

“As long as you have Ubuntu in you, there is no way you can laugh at this. No ways. We have animals amongst us.”

@FMandiwana said:

“South Africa has many comedians.”

@Edulamoney said:

“It’s all fun and game kubo, sad.”

@Petermaphalla2 said:

“Josephine, Patricia and Nomatriquency have lost their jobs because of this person, mara.”

@Olliemojela said:

“This is disgusting really.”

@Tony_Sebothoma said:

“Some people inherited stealing, it runs in their DNA.”

@Bathandwayo said:

“This khantri maar.”

Pule Mabe says ANC not to blame for riots

In other stories related to looting, Briefly News recently reported that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party should not be held responsible for the looting and infrastructure destruction perpetrated in the name of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mabe stated that the people involved in the looting and destruction of property were not members of the ANC and warned against linking them to the party, according to a report by IOL.

"When you loot a shop, that's a criminal activity, it has nothing to do with the ANC – a crime is a crime," Mabe said.

