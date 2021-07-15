Ndlovu Youth Choir Prays for Mzansi, Shares Powerful Song Amid Unrest

South Africa's world-famous Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared an emotionally charged song and prayer with Mzansi

The group uploaded a video of them singing the song on social media and it is safe to say South Africans' hearts melted at the sight

The song presents as a much-needed anecdote to quell the widespread public violence and looting which has engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

South Africa's internationally-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a moving prayer song Mangisondele Nkosi Yam with Mzansi amid days of unrest and ongoing looting.

Loosely translated as "Let Me Be Nearer My Lord", it is an emotionally charged rendition, which is also a prayer, that was shared by the choir in the last few days.

South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a powerful prayer song while the country battles to come to terms with days of civil unrest. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images.

The video, which was shared on the group's various social media platforms, was viewed over 131 000 times on Facebook and garnered more than 6 400 reactions. The video was published with a caption that read:

“We pray for peace in our beautiful land during these difficult times. God bless SA.”

The song presents as a much-needed anecdote to quell the widespread public violence and looting which has engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Many untold stories feature prominently in what has become a raging cascade of suffering, particularly in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two provinces at the forefront of the country's battle against total lawlessness.

South Africans reacted with glee at the song by the choir, which featured prominently on the 2019 edition of America's Got Talent; reaching the final of arguably the biggest TV talent show competition in the world en route to clinching international fame.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla applauds ‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub: "Let them steal"

In recent other reports by Briefly News, the daughter of a now criminally convicted South African former president, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and the host of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub, have seemingly morphed into birds of the same feather.

This follows controversial remarks made by the latter on Tuesday, 13 July, in which he went on a heated tirade rubbishing the government, and in and among it all, chalking himself up.

A video of his rant was posted to Twitter and has since been making the rounds, dividing views and, in the case of Zuma-Sambudla, drawing praise. The video was captioned:

"Respect to you @official_jubjub … No army was sent when 500 billion was looted."

At the start of Jub Jub's recorded speech, he is heard encouraging the ongoing acts of looting which have engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal before taking jabs at "those who think they've arrived".

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker criticised blacks and celebrities who choose not to speak up against the violence that is threatening to collapse the country's already ailing economy.

