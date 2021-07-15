Former Banyana Banyana Player Amanda Dlamini Appointed as SAFA Corporate Manager

Football analyst Amanda Dlamini has been given a very much coveted position at SAFA as the corporate manager

Dlamini's responsibilities will include overseeing sponsors and commercial partners and was praised by the SAFA CEO

The former Banyana Banyana player has over 100 caps for South Africa and is considered a footballing legend by many

Amanda Dlamini, former Banyana Banyana captain, has been named the South African Football Association's (SAFA) Senior Commercial and Marketing Manager.

Dlamini has been hired by SAFA to oversee and monitor commercial partners, sponsors for events and initiatives, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

CEO Tebogo Motlanthe applauded the midfielder's inclusion into the administrative structure, calling her a "legend" who represented South Africa at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics according to KickOff.

The 32-year-old, who has more than 100 caps for the senior women's national team, will also be in charge of increasing SAFA's marketing and economic viability

As per a report by gsport4girls, Lydia Monyepao, a former teammate who was named the organization's Chief Operations Officer (COO) in May this year, will be her coworker.

Dlamini presently works as a football analyst at SuperSport and plays for JVW Girls FC, a Hollywoodbets Super League team owned by Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk.

"It has been SAFA’s tradition to promote our past legends to administrative roles and Amanda’s appointment is one such. We welcome her to the SAFA family," said SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

