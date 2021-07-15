A young Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Amoye, has been promoted by Amazon to the level of a manager

Oyindamola's promotion came 13 months after she was employed by the company in the United States of America

Many people have since congratulated her on LinkedIn for the big promotion as the lady said she is grateful for the honour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian lady in America, Oyindamola Amoye, has made a great gain in her career abroad. A year and one month ago, she got a job with Amazon.

Thirteen months after that employment, the lady announced on her LinkedIn page that she has now been promoted to a level 5 area manager in operations.

Oyindamola was promoted by Amazon to the level of a manager. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oyindamola Amoye

Source: UGC

I am grateful

Excited about her new promotion, the young lady stated that she is super grateful for the opportunity and does not in any way overlook the experience gathered so far.

One of the photos she shared on the platform has her in her work clothes at one of Amazon’s warehouses.

Best wishes pour in

As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 3,000 reactions with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Olugbenga Awomodu said:

"Congratulations Oyindamola Amoye!!"

Rafiat Onitiri said:

"Congratulations to you Oyinda, keep soaring high dear, so proud of you. The sky is your beginning."

Emmanuel Akanbi said:

"Good luck with your new promotion."

John Feranmi Olorundare said:

"Congratulations Oyindamola Amoye. Wishing you the very best in your new role. Cheers!"

Penny James said:

"How awesome is this!!! So excited for you!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lady celebrates securing job at top UK firm, thanks peeps for support

Previously, Briefly News reported that internet users have celebrated a young lady who recently left the job-hunting market in style.

A lady named Ifeoma Umeh got a job with a big firm in the United Kingdom. In a LinkedIn post, she expressed excitement as she looked forward to offering her services to the new firm.

She wrote:

"I am “Deloitted” to announce that I received and accepted an offer to work in a great firm. Today marks my first day in this new role.

"I am thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to this next chapter of my career. I am also really excited to be back in the UK and I look forward to reconnecting with my UK family.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za