KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has come under the spotlight after a video showing him assaulting a suspected looter surfaced on social media

The footage was taken on Wednesday following days of civil unrest and widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal

Social media users have accused the premier of adopting a vigilante mentality while others said his conduct showed a lack of leadership

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala is in recent times the subject of a thorough examination from South Africans.

The politician was seen beating up a suspected looter on live TV in a video that has gone viral on Twitter. Since then, the premier has been at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikala has come under fire from some circles after he was seen beating up a suspected looter. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Social media users from all walks of life tore into Zikalala with some questioning his temperament. Some accused the premier of adopting a vigilante mentality, while others said his conduct showed a lack of leadership.

In a short video of a broadcast on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, which was shared by the EFF's Floyd Shivambu, among others, Zikalala is seen beckoning the young man before grabbing and beating him with a clenched fist on his back twice.

The victim then breaks away and makes a run for it in the direction of others making their way down an embankment. In the same footage, a man thought to be Zikalala's security guard made an attempt to grab the young man but failed.

Social media erupts with polarising views on Zikalala assault

Briefly News takes a look at some reactions to the incident from Mzansi social media:

@TheReal_Ketsy said:

"I think at this point it's safe to say Sihle Zikalala is being overwhelmed by all the sporadic looting still continuing."

@MacdonaldMaja added:

"You will call it assault to suit your narrow ends. As an African, this is exactly how older and responsible people lash the young offenders to be ... responsible."

@Mike_Easiy added:

"Sihle Zikakalala was like, 'woza la (come here)'."

@TchrisTshepo shard:

"The premier to me has done well because he did all of the things that he was supposed to do as a leader but they undermine him and continued looting, so?"

