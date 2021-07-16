26-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Ababio Prince, better known as Proff Ababio works as a talented painter

After graduating from UHAS in 2018 with a BSc in Nursing, the young man's talent in painting has been yielding great rewards

According to him, he got the opportunity to travel to every region in Ghana and even outside the country just to paint

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ababio Prince, a Ghanaian degree nurse popularly known as Proff Ababio has found a passion in painting although he spent four years pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Speaking to Briefly News' sister site YEN.com.gh, Ababio who graduated from the University of Health and Allied Sciences in 2018 revealed that he has postponed his posting in order to focus on the painting.

According to him, his long-term goal is to actually be fully established as a painter that he would not need to go back for nursing any longer.

Proff Ababio doing some of his painting works Credit: Proff Ababio

Source: UGC

"After my national service, I decided to focus more on the painting than the nursing since its really helping and also, I feel more fulfilled in the painting," he said.

How it started

Prince says his talent was hidden until level 300 in the university when he needed to paint his room.

"I painted my room when I was in level 300 in the school of nursing at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, and I realized I have talent in painting. I then started painting for few students and before I knew, people started calling me to paint for them outside campus whenever they see my work," he recalled.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

How it is going

Just a few years after discovering his prowess, Proff Ababio tells Briefly News that he has traveled to every region in Ghana just to meet the orders he has been getting.

In addition, he has also had the opportunity to travel out of Ghana because a client needed him to do some work.

Ababio also stated that the patronage of his talent has been so encouraging that he turned down an opportunity to study for a master's degree.

I declined an opportunity to do a master's program in China just so I can focus on my painting in Ghana and its paying off. I make a lot of money from the painting.

He encourages young people not to only focus on our certificate but also to believe in our talents and work on them.

In a similarly powerful story, a Ghanaian lady by the name Elizabeth Owusua fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming both a nurse and a lawyer as she now serves in both capacities, day and night.

In a narration by Elizabeth sighted by Briefly News, the young lady indicates that as a child, she wanted to be a nurse, lawyer as well as a fashion designer simultaneously.

According to Elizabeth, although she strongly longed to have her dreams, she never imagined how they would all happen because of her humble beginning.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za