Jo-Anne Reyneke's weight-loss journey was also a journey of self-discovery as she discovered some hard truths about herself

She had developed a fear of crowds due to how she felt about her body and herself but she has since realised that happiness is a choice

Social media users took to the internet to reassure Jo-Anne and told her how amazing and beautiful she is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jo-Anne Reyneke took to the internet to share her experience of losing weight and how her journey to self-love and self-respect.

She revealed that her weight loss journey was long and she had to face some hard truths about herself. She had developed a fear of crowds when she was at her heaviest.

Jo-Anne Reyneke looked back at the changes she had made inside and out. Photo credit: joannereyneke

Source: Instagram

Jo-Anne was embarrassed about how she looked, she didn't want people to see her. It took her a while to realise that happiness is a personal choice people make.

She shared some nuggets of wisdom:

"Life will always be hard, rich or poor it will be hard...so choose you."

Her full story in her own words:

"It's been a long journey yoh!!! The weight loss journey is an individual one, it takes a lot of love to love yourself through every size and shape. I developed a fear of crowds when I was at my heaviest, it took a while to realise that it was only because I didn't want people to see me... I had to come to a place where I realised that being happy is a Choice! Life will always be hard, rich or poor it will be hard...so choose you Hard!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Fans reach out to Jo-Anne after he brave post

thegracefullifeofgrace:

"Always been a beautiful girl no matter what weight ❤️."

miss_fidel:

"Gorgeous then, Gorgeous now ❤️❤️❤️."

lisalu.music:

"You are beautiful - loving yourself is the most important thing and I'm so glad you've found that happiness❤."

maki_2005:

"You've always been beautiful ❤️❤️... Hopefully one day you'll share your secret to that beautiful body you have now ."

Actress Keke Mphuthi celebrates new body following postpartum depression

Keke Mphuthi took to social media recently to celebrate her new body. The stunner said she gained weight after she fell into postpartum depression.

The actress opened up about how she her weight loss journey following the birth of her son. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she explained that she went through a lot during her recovery journey but her body fought.

"After giving birth to the most amazingly beautiful little boy we fell into Postpartum Depression and really I didn’t know where to start."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za