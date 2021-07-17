Egyptian team Al Ahly walked away with the CAF Champions League trophy after defeating a weakened Kaizer Chiefs team

A red card at the end of the first half left the door wide open for Al Ahly to dominate the game and scored a number of goals in succession in the second half

South Africans the Chiefs fans were devastated by the shocking loss after the Kaizer Chiefs seemed to be holding their own in the first half

Al Ahly won the CAF Champions League final after defeating a weakened Kaizer Chiefs team on Saturday evening. The Egyptian team scored three goals in the second half in quick succession while the Kaizer chiefs were unable to put themselves on the board.

Al Ahly won the CAF Champion League final after a red card crippled the Kaizer Chiefs. Photo credit: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

The first half of the game saw Al Ahly dominate possession as expected. The score stood at love all at the end of the first half.

Red card cripples the Kaizer Chiefs

However, the Kaizer Chiefs faced a major setback when Happy Mashiane was sent off the field after receiving a second yellow card.

This proved fatal for the Kaizer Chiefs allowing the Egyptian outfit more space and options.

Second half a festival of goals for Al Ahly

Kaizer Chiefs spirit seemed to have been broken and Al Ahly capitalised on the red card scoring three goals within ten minutes of each other.

This resulted in the Egyptian team comfortably winning the trophy. Fans of both teams celebrated, Al Ahly for winning and the Kaizer Chiefs for making it so far in the competition.

Social media users react to the Kaizer Chiefs defeat

