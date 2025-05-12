An American woman who has been married for six years shared her biggest marital secret with other women

Her story was shared on a well-known TikTok account and went viral after generating 9.5 million

Social media users were touched and shared their thoughts in a thread of almost 7,000 comments

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An American woman shared her shocking secret during a sit-down with other women who wanted to get things off their chests.

A woman shared why she cannot be sexually active with her husband of 6 years. Image: @secretsunveiled0

Source: TikTok

The lady opened up about her marriage and her sexual problems, which made many people tear up.

Woman shares marital secret after 6 years

A well-known TikTok page, Hidden Truths, shared the story of an American woman who was not sexually active even after six years of marriage. The lady opened up about her secret during a Women’s Circle of Secrets session.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ladies all attended to get things off their chest, but one woman’s story made many people tear up. The lady, Britraney, stood up and captured everyone’s attention when she said:

“I’ve been married for six years and I’m still not sexually active.”

The room was silent after the woman’s opening statement. She walked up to a microphone to tell her unusual story.

Brittaney was embarrassed about her story, but explained that the reason for still not being sexually active was because of purity culture. She never explored her body, has a very skewed view of sex, and endured sexual abuse:

“I never had a healthy view of sex, and I never got the chance because I am Christian. It’s this big lie that you have to save yourself for marriage.”

Brittaney had high expectations for her wedding night, but things did not go as planned, which made her self-conscious. Her husband has been patient with her. Her family keeps pressuring her about having children, which adds to her anxiety.

The lady has tried to set her husband free by telling him to find someone who would attend to his needs, but he’s willing to wait. After telling her story, Brittaney received a big hug from a group of women.

The video went viral on TikTok with the caption:

“Women share their biggest secrets. Circle of secrets. That hug made me cry. Sharing experiences, lifting each other up, and feeling deeply connected to one another.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

People share their thoughts on the story

Social media users shared their views in a thread of comments:

One woman opened up about her sexual trauma. Image: @secretsunveiled0

Source: TikTok

@bbskfx1 said:

“It’s not embarrassing at all, though, it’s not her fault.”

@emilythurston1 commented:

“Trauma-based asexuality is real and it’s not talked about enough.”

@OhShutUpLouis pointed out:

“She needed to be seen so badly. Thank god for these women.”

@Zaire kutyakozmetika shared:

“My rage is endless for those who destroy lives and cause so much suffering to people like hers.”

@Clare wrote:

“Purity culture is insanely toxic and so harmful and confusing. I really feel for her. I hope she gets the support she deserves and heals.”

3 Must-read tearjerkers by Briefly News

South Africans were warmed by a car guard who visited his 84-year-old client in hospital after hearing about his condition.

A young South African lady shared her story of being in a coma for over six weeks after her doctor overdosed her.

South Africans were heartbroken after seeing a video of a woman hopelessly sitting on her toddler's hospital bed not knowing how she'd pay the bill.

Source: Briefly News