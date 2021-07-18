Who is Elly McConnell? 13 fascinating facts to know about Mitch McConnell's daughter
Elly McConnell is the child of Kentucky's senior US senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Much of the news about Mitch tends to focus on his role in public office. However, once in a while, his personal life appears under scrutiny. The majority of the time, the questions fans ask revolve around Mitch’s daughters Elly, Claire, and Porter McConnell. Join us as we analyze 13 fascinating facts about Elly.
Who are Mitch McConnell's daughters? What does Elly McConnell do for a living? Is Claire McConnell a teacher? These are just examples of the questions answered in this article. Mitch McConnell's daughter Elly McConnell leads a very private life. However, we have discovered 13 interesting facts about this low-key beauty.
Elly McConnell profile summary
- Name: Eleanor McConnell
- Nickname: Elly
- Year of birth: 1972
- Place of birth: Kentucky, USA
- Father: Mitch McConnell
- Profession: Kentucky's senior US senator
- Mother: Sherrill Lynn Redmon
- Siblings: Claire and Porter
- Stepmother: Elaine Chao
- Famous for: Being Mitch McConnell's daughter
- Nationality: American
- Elly McConnell height: 5'5"
- Religion: Christianity
- Elly McConnell Instagram: elly_mcconnell
Elly McConnell biography
When it comes to Mitch McConnell, his life is an open book. We know that he was born on 20th February 1942, married Elaine Chao, and has high education with a successful career profile. There is a scarcity of information about Elly's age, educational background, and marital status.
Elly McConnell's 13 fascinating facts
Despite the lack of most of her life details, we have compiled a thing or two about this beauty. Check out these top 13 facts about her:
1. She is Mitch's eldest daughter
Elly is the firstborn daughter of Mitch McConnell and Sherrill Lynn Redmon. Mitch and Redmon are currently not together as they divorced way back in 1980.
2. She was born in 1972
Sherrill and Mitch welcomed their firstborn daughter in 1972. Unfortunately, she has never revealed her actual birth date, making it hard to denote her age. However, going by her year of birth means she could be 48 or 49 years old.
3. Elly is her nickname.
Although most people refer to her as Elly, this is but her nickname. The nickname is acquired from her first name, which is Eleanor.
4. She is a Kentucky native
Elly McConnell, the daughter of Mitch McConnell, was born in Kentucky, which happens to be where her father won the 1984 title of the first Republican against Walter Dee Huddleston of the Democratic Party.
5. Her father brought her up
After her parents divorced, her father got custody of all his daughters. Mitch McConnell's daughters, Elly, Claire, and Porter were, therefore, raised under his care.
6. Her fame solely comes from her father's popularity
Eleanor is in the limelight because of her father, Mitch, Kentucky's senior US senator and Senate Majority Leader.
7. She enjoys leading a low-key lifestyle
Although her father frequently graces the screens due to his career, his daughter Elly appears to lead the complete opposite lifestyle. She has managed to lead a private life away from the public eye.
8. She is active on Instagram
Mitch McConnell's daughter Elly, enjoys interacting with her fans on social media, especially on Instagram. However, her account is private, further telling of her desire to lead a life under wraps.
9. She appears to be a free spirit
From her Instagram bio, Eleanor advises her followers to do whatever makes their souls happy. It portrays how highly she values self-joy and peace instead of being conformed to various social rules.
10. She is an Environmentalist
Eleanor has not taken after her father's political shoes but is instead an environmentalist. You will find her in various movements that all have to do with protecting the environment.
11. She is of average height
Eleanor stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall.
12. She is a Christian
Eleanor identifies with the Christianity religion.
13. Her stepmother Elaine is also in the political field
After her parents divorced, her father went ahead and remarried. He tied the knot with Elaine Chao in 1993. Elaine served as the secretary of the Department of Labor and Department of Transportation during the reign of President George W. Bush. She also served as the secretary of the Department of Transportation during President Donald Trump's era.
Unlike most celebrity children, Mitch McConnell's daughter, Elly McConnell, loves to live her life away from the public eye. The information that we could find about her shows that she enjoys being under the radar, rightfully so for security reasons too.
READ ALSO: 10 Facts about Jada Crawley, Chris Paul's wife: wedding, sisters, height
Briefly.co.za shared a post about the top ten fascinating facts about Chris Paul's wife, Jada Crawley. Chris Paul is an NBA star whose social circle consists of other NBA stars like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.
He is known for having a lovely family. His wife is in the fashion industry, which might explain her chic fashion sense. Find out more about the lady who won Chris Paul's heart in this read!
Source: Briefly.co.za