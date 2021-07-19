Wode Maya: Youtuber Donates over R145k to keep 100 kids in School

The Ghanaian Youtuber with a subscriber count of over 800,000 has helped raise $10,000 to put 100 kids in school

He indicated that this charitable act goes beyond a donation

Wode says the act is dear to his heart because he knows his late dad will be proud of him

He admonished individuals with big platforms like himself to take up such charitable deeds

Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya has displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

According to Maya, himself along with the assistance of his subscribers raised the money for such a course by personally taking up the expenses of 10 kids with his subscribers taking up the rest.

Coming from a poor background

Wode Maya disclosed that this very act to support the kids is not all about the donation but one that is very dear to his heart.

He said he was once like them because growing up, there were times he had no uniform for school nor food to eat, adding that at a point, his school uniform had to be given to him by a friend.

Fulfilling his late father's dream

He also added that giving back to society makes him feel he's fulfilling his late father's dream as his father took care of a lot of people when things got better for him.

Wode Maya announced he will be taking on the expenses of 100 kids moving forward and encouraged his subscribers to help put 1000 kids in school as the next step.

This donation was the second of its kind after donating a sum of $10,000 to a man in Kwahu who transformed refuse damp into a beautiful park.

Having been inspired by his story, he solicited funds from his over 800,000 YouTube subscribers to assist the man to develop the park further.

Having a big platform calls for more charitable acts

Wode Maya admonished people with platforms to serve as instruments to encourage people to partake in building the African continent.

He said he would have never shown this on camera, but that is his life now and he needs to show people that they can be charitable as well.

