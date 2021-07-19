Video: United South Africans Sing National Anthem in Gauteng, Mzansi Thrilled

A video of a group of South Africans seen in a video singing the national anthem has caught the attention of the social media family

According to veteran radio journalist and presenter Ashraf Garda, the clip was captured at The Glen Mall in Johannesburg

Although many people feel that the video is powerful and shows resilience among South Africans, some argue that Mzansi is still divided

Following the ugly violence and looting scenes that South Africans witnessed last week, some of the citizens decided to unite and sing the national anthem. The profound video clip was captured at The Glen Shopping Mall in Johannesburg.

Shared by veteran radio journalist and presenter Ashraf Garda, the broadcaster says the clip tells a story of how resilient Mzansi people are.

The video has definitely attracted and inspired many of his followers who took to the comments section to post their reactions; however, some argue that the nation is still divided.

@KamoZA111 said:

“This unity can easily disappear if one of the natives there can start asking about the land question.”

@FreshTshepi said:

“This is beautiful but things cannot remain this way. Change is not coming fast enough. Township businesses are not being supported enough. We do not have access to finance in order to scale up our businesses in order to hire young people. We need to work in fixing this.”

@uMfanafuthi said:

“Music has no borders, no race or colour, no limits of country, no ethnicity. Music makes the people come together. Dance it, dance all.”

@Blakian said:

“This makes people feel warm, fuzzy and good but the problems remain.”

@Maurice9361 said:

“Thanks Ashraf, we need peace in our continent.”

@Comrade0072 said:

“Outstanding, brilliant, emotional and unrehearsed passion.”

@NeilWeitz9 said:

“The real South Africa.”

@Olaola5655 said:

“Yooh...yooh...yooh....raise your hand if you shed few tears.”

