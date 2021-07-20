F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Racially Abused Online After British Grand Prix Win

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has received racial abuse online from social media users after his British Grand Prix win

During the race, Max Verstappen crashed into a wall after an incident with Hamilton and this angered a lot of fans

Lewis Hamilton is very vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and his team condemns the abuse

According to a joint statement from Formula One, the FIA and his Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton was the target of racist abuse on social media during and after his disputed triumph in the British Grand Prix.

Early in the race, the seven-time world champion was involved in an incident that saw championship leader Max Verstappen crash into a wall and drop out of the race. The incident caused a stir on social media.

Hamilton received a 10-second penalty but went on to win the race and cut the championship lead to eight points, according to a report by eNCA.

"During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision," they said in a joint statement.

According to EWN, after the race, Verstappen was brought to the hospital for tests and afterwards accused Hamilton of "disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour". He feels that the crash was Hamilton's fault.

Hamilton, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, recently expressed his solidarity with England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who were all targeted after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

