Former SAPS Officer Sentenced to 50 Years for Stealing a Docket

Ex-police officer Fredrick de Bruin has been sentenced to 50 years' imprisonment on charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice

De Bruin was accused of asking for a R5 000 bribe from a suspect to make a police case docket disappear

Evidence implicating de Bruin in stealing and pawning state property was found in his home as well as the bribe money

Former South African Police Service Officer Frederick George de Bruin was found guilty by the Odendaalsrus Regional Court on counts of corruption, theft as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The 50-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the corruption charges, 15 years for theft of a state laptop, 15 years for theft of a police docket and defeating the ends of justice. He was sentenced to five years, according to TimesLIVE.

De Bruin, who was a warrant officer, is said to have asked a suspect arrested for reckless and negligent driving R5 000 to steal the police docket pertaining to his case.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele stated the suspect approached the police department on 20 January and informed the department of De Bruin's offer.

"The whistle blower reported the incident to the authority and the incident was reported to the provincial anti-corruption unit," said Makhele.

An sting was set up in which the suspect proceeded to give de Bruin the money he had requested, andhis led police to further investigate de Bruin.

After giving over the police docket to the suspect, De Bruin was arrested at his house. His house was also searched and a receipt from a pawn shop that he had sold a state laptop was found. The R5 000 was also found in his possession.

Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, the provincial commissioner, said De Bruin's sentencing sent a clear message that corruption does not pay and that police administration will not allow dishonesty within its ranks, according to a report by IOL.

