South Africans are feeling happy for a woman who just received a pack of goodies from her bae after telling him she wasn't well

The social media account holder, @RoyaltyGomo, says after texting the guy to tell him she was in pain, the sweet guy delivered food and some medication

Some people jokingly argued that she bought the stuff on her own but thers are impressed, saying the stunning lady is blessed

One woman is delighted to receive all the best care from her lover. The gorgeous lady shared photos of a package delivered by her bae as she is not feeling well.

The woman, @RoyaltyGomo, took to Twitter to boast about the tender care shown by the guy when she really needed him the most. The woman says she texted bae to let him know that she is not well and the man immediately bought food and some medication.

The viral post has attracted heartwarming reactions from many people yet some suspiciously believe the woman bought all the stuff herself and is looking for attention.

@Slace_22023 said:

“Yohhhh lucky you mina when my girlfriend it's on that when she calls and tell me that I'm like baby try to sleep ne you'll be fine don't worry.”

@Makhohlot said:

“I just say make hot water bottle or lay down on your stomach.”

@MasekoValencia said:

“The love all women deserve. Soft and tender love. To be taken care of.”

@LeratoNkopane5 said:

“It's not even the food I see that... It's the fact that you didn't even have to ask and on top of that you were blessed.”

@Smith_Tshepi said:

“That dude is cheating, he just trynna trick you.”

@Sthebeworldwide said:

“No wena you must show us this baby of yours maybe ke Rupert.”

@Khaya_Khumalo said:

“Ave isifakela ipressure legenge.”

@Yv_Booi said:

“Yesisi uhlamba ngawaphi amanzi ntomboo.”

@AyaKula said:

“I enjoy your relationship so much. It's always cute content.”

@KhumoPethoane said:

“You could buy all those things and say it’s him... thol’ukuthi ubudi wanbantu just brought pills as he mentioned.”

