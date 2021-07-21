Gaston Sirino's Move to Al Ahly Is Heating Up as He Aims to Leave Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns' Gaston Sirino is still looking to leave Chloorkop and bag a move to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side

The saga has been ongoing for a while now but it seems like the move is inching closer with Sirino pushing for a deal

Sirino's influence at Sundowns is no longer the same as the player continues to feel unsettled in his current role

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and the Uruguayan has made no secret of his desire to join the 10-time CAF Champions League winners.

Sirino's association with Al Ahly dates back to just before the start of the previous DStv Premiership season when Pitso Mosimane left Sundowns to join the Cairo-based club.

Gaston Sirino is pushing for a move to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly as a last-ditch effort. Image: @gastonsirino10

Source: Instagram

Mosimane has made his pursuit of Sirino no secret, speaking about it on multiple occasions in the media. The former Bafana Bafana coach further claimed that the talented player wants to join Al Ahly and put himself to the ultimate test, according to The South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to KickOff, while Sirino has remained at Chloorkop his influence in the team has dwindled and he has now openly said that he hopes the transaction may be revived now that the transfer window has reopened.

“My contract expires with Sundowns after two seasons, and my relationship is great with Pitso Mosimane, but I have not communicated with him for a while because of the circumstances,” said Sirino.

Sirino delayed his arrival to Sundowns' pre-season training earlier this month, fuelling speculation that he was seeking a switch to Al Ahly.

Bongani Zungu's future hangs in the balance after he posted a new snap

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana's Bongani Zungu is looking all sorts of fine in his latest post on social media. It looks like the midfielder is back in South Africa after he posted an interesting picture of himself standing in front of a Nedbank ATM.

As for his playing future, things are very much hanging in the balance for Bongani. He hasn't been getting a lot of playing time for Rangers and was even linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the CAF Champions League final.

Fans couldn't help but speculate what could be going on if Zungu is back in South Africa. He could just be enjoying some downtime in the country but everyone wants to know what his next move will be.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za