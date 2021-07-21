South Africans are congratulating a stunning lady who graduated from Wits University and her images have attracted social media followers

The woman, @Melannin_Maps, says conquering the Wits edge is massive and cannot believe she’s a graduate

Looking at the comments, it seems she is affiliated with EFF and some people boast that members of the party have brains coupled with beauty

Another South African woman has shared her journey to academic success on social after graduating from Wits University. @Melannin_Maps says she was led to follow and make education fashionable.

The stunning woman explains it's still unbelievable that she successfully graduated and conquered the Wits edge. Taking a glance at the Twitter post, the lady is definitely inspiring her social media family and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions.

Another Wits University graduate is a hit on the social media space. Image: @Melannin_Maps/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mthobiseni_M said:

“We pride ourselves in you daughter. Education is a foundation this generation should be built with.”

@Moyisi0227 said:

“Umntu abemhle aphinde abenengqondo, ithande ukunqongophala lendibano kulemihla, Halala mntasekhaya yanga unganqandwa ziinkwenkwezi.”

@WMadede said:

“Beauty with Brains @EFFSouthAfrica has it all.”

@Mautjanahlodi said:

“Congratulations fighter.”

@Gibbs_MK said:

“It’s a long walk to Great Hall, not easy at all. Congratulations Fighter.”

@Modibangoako said:

“This is a course for celebration every time a black child manages to succeed in attaining a qualification.”

@NhlanhlaMdlet17 said:

“I have been a loyal ANC member for as far as I can remember but I must confess EFF is the future governing part.”

@MatimuTivhane said:

“Congratulations fighter let's continue to make education fashionable.”

@HudyD13 said:

“Congratulations to this huge Milestone.. Well deserved.”

