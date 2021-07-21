Australians Unimpressed As British Supermarkets Begin Selling SA Ostrich Meat

Many Australians are reportedly up-in-arms after news of ostrich meat in UK supermarkets made headlines

The meat is produced in South Africa and is actually a very popular local delicacy

While some social media users were repulsed by the idea of eating ostrich meat, others pointed out the blatant hypocrisy of their peers

Australians are very upset that people are eating ostriches. Others would like to see their local supermarkets stock it. But either way, the "bizarre" meat offering – from South Africa, sold on shelves in Britain – have Australians debating furiously, The Daily Mail Australia reports.

Australians are unwilling to eat ostrich meat. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The debate was reportedly triggered by a posting on a Facebook group for "Aldi mums", named for the huge German supermarket chain with stores in both the United Kingdom and Australia.

According to Business Insider, it showed an Aldi in the UK offering ostrich fillet steaks at £3.99 for a 250g pack, the equivalent of around R320 per kilogram, with the comment

"[h]ow cool would this be for Australia to get?"

While some social media users found it quite inhumane and disgusting to eat the South African delicacy, others pointed out the similarities with eating chicken meat and tried to educate their repulsed peers on how the meat was farmed.

Source: Briefly.co.za