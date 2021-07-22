18-year-old Maame Sika has bought her first home for over R1.2 million in Kasoa, Ghana

Sika revealed she was able to raise money through her work as a real estate agent and with the help of family

According to this young lady, she chose to buy a house in Kasoa because she believes it is a safe environment and the value of her property stand to appreciate over time

Maame Sika, an 18-year-old Ghanaian living in Kasoa in the central region of Ghana has disclosed in a Youtube video that she has purchased her very first house for R1.2 million ($84, 000).

In the video, she talked about how she came up with the income to purchase the house.

Her income stream

Sika divulged that she is a real estate agent for a company called Blue Rose Limited and was able to get the bulk part of the money for the down payment of the house mainly through the commissions she gathered.

Blue Ross Limited is the same company she bought her house from, she added.

Family support

She also revealed that the rest of the money was from her personal investment and her family helped out as well.

Kasoa was her choice of location to get a house because that is where she has lived all her life and also believes it is a safe environment for her to live in although people may not necessarily agree, she said.

Value for money

Maame Sika also stated that she considered the rate of appreciation of lands and property values over time in Kasoa and that influenced her choice as well.

"I chose a great spot for them and the statistics show that my land and properties are going to appreciate over time", she said.

