Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sphele Mkhulise has admitted that his statistics have not been looking so good for his position

The footballer says that he plans to do better and wants to follow in Percy Tau's footsteps in his budding career

In 73 appearances, Mkhulise has only managed to score five goals since making his debut in the PSL three years ago

Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns has conceded that his statistics for an attacking player are not outstanding, having scored just five goals in 73 matches since making his top-flight debut three years ago.

Mkhulise, 25, has established himself as a vital player in Sundowns' style of play, which is characterised by methodical build-ups in which creative players like him deceive opponents mostly by sliding into pockets of space.

Mkhulise has admitted that five goals and two assists in 73 appearances in all competitions since making his Premier League debut is not a sufficient return for an offensive-minded midfielder, according to SowetanLIVE.

“I accept that I have to improve my stats. My numbers are not good at all, especially for an attacking player. I understand that most of the time offensive players are judged by goals and assists, so I must pull up my socks," said Mkhulise.

According to IOL, Mkhulise hopes for his career to grow so he can follow in Percy Tau's footsteps.

“There are too many good players that can deliver at Sundowns. I need to work hard and remain focused. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to play and do well for the team," he said.

