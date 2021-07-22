Dawn O'porter bio: age, family, husband, motherhood, net worth, latest updates

Dawn O'porter creates super insightful documentaries. Most of her documentaries revolve around issues affecting women and love. The British writer and television presenter/director has worked for major networks like BBC and Channel 4. She is a force to be reckoned with and in this article, we discover more about this multitalented beauty.

Some of her best projects include Torn (2010), Skins (2007), and The Approval Matrix (2014). She is happily married and does commendable work in creating breast cancer awareness. But why was she at risk of contracting this illness? Join us as we share some fascinating facts.

Dawn O'porter profile summary

Full name: Dawn O'Porter

Dawn O'Porter Date of birth: 23rd January 1979

23rd January 1979 Place of birth: Alexandria, Scotland

Alexandria, Scotland Age: 42 years

42 years Career: Writer, TV host, and director

Writer, TV host, and director Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet and 8 inches

5 feet and 8 inches Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Brown

Brown Dawn O'porter's height: 5 feet and 8 inches

5 feet and 8 inches Net worth: $750k

$750k Dawn O'porter's Instagram page: hotpatooties

hotpatooties Dawn O'porter's Facebook page: Dawn O'Porter

Dawn O'Porter Dawn O'porter's Twitter handle: @DawnOPorter

Dawn O'porter biography

What age is Dawn O Porter? The 42-year-old celebrity was born in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, but grew up in Guernsey. Her birthdate was on the 23rd of January 1979. Dawn O'porter's father and mother divorced when she was only a year old.

What happened to Dawn Porter's mum?

Her mother, Carol Rix, passed away two days before Porter's seventeenth birthday. Her grandmother also died of the disease in her thirties. Filming about breast cancer made her realize how dangerous it was. Dawn had to find out if she inherited the cancer gene when she turned 30.

Her aunt and uncle raised her and her sister, Jane. Dawn O'porter's dad could have raised them, but he lived in Scotland. She was relieved when the breast cancer gene results were negative. However, she is still at risk of developing the disease.

Dawn O'porter's career

She studied acting at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. She came to the limelight while presenting BBC's Super Slim Me documentary.

She published Diaries of an Internet Lover in 2006 and the Paper Aeroplanes novel in 2013. The TV host has made several educational and documentaries. In 2008, she created Mail Order Bride, Geisha Girl, and Polygamist's Wife.

In the same year, she was featured in the Extreme Wife series and Free Lover documentary for Channel 4 and presented a BBC Three series that explores nudity, lesbianism, dating, and pregnancy.

Dawn Porter's documentary is about her worldwide travelling researching and how women find love and relate to men. She made a Caroline Flack documentary about her late friend. Caroline was found dead at the age of 40 in her London home. In 2009, she created The Booby Trap, which delves into breasts, and breast cancer.

Dawn O Porter's children and spouse

Why did Dawn Porter change her name? She changed her name to Dawn O Porter when she got married. The celebrity never knew who her spouse was when they met in Hollywood during her 30th birthday party. She lived in Los Angeles and had never seen him acting in Channel Four's IT Crowd comedy.

Who is Dawn O Porter's husband?

She is married to Irish actor Chris O'Dowd. She cancelled their first date because she was at the tail end of seeing someone else. The lady called him a week later, and they agreed to go out. Chris was not looking for a serious relationship at first because he had just ended a long-term relationship.

It took Dawn O'porter and Chris O'Dowd six months to commit to their relationship, and he accidentally proposed in front of a slaughterhouse. Chris and Dawn O'porter's wedding took place at 33 Portland Place in London on 26th April 2012.

The couple has two children, Valentine O'porter and Art O'Porter, and a medium-sized gentle-looking dog called Potato. Their busy schedules make their marriage exciting as it eliminates the normal routine lifestyle.

Dawn O Porter and motherhood

She wanted to write about the taboo of childlessness in her book, The Cows. It was about three women who never wanted to have children. However, becoming a mother changed her mind. The author decided to give the book's characters children. The book is about women making choices without conforming to the norm.

Chris and Dawn O Porter's home and net worth

Porter's family lives in a Spanish-styled Melrose Village mansion located in the Beverly Grove neighbourhood in Mid-City West. Chris bought it for $2.15 million. They also own a smaller three-bedroom Spanish bungalow in the area. Chris O'Dowd is worth $6 million, while Dawn O'porter's net worth is approximately $750K.

Latest updates: her friend's death haunts her

She admitted that the suicide of her friend still haunts her. Dawn O'porter and Caroline Flack were best friends. She still reads Caroline's old ­messages and checks her Instagram pictures. The TV host believes that Caroline's spirit sent her spiritual signs like her son calling out "Carrie" unprompted and crowds flocking to her US home for a "funeral."

Dawn O'porter has a supportive husband and is determined to change the world through her career. Creating awareness about breast cancer and other social issues requires a bold and selfless heart. She is a selfless individual destined for absolute greatness.

