An 89-year-old man got a surprising gift from one of the customers he delivers pizza to and he could not believe it

Derlin warmed himself into the heart of Carlos who kept asking the company he worked for to always send him to his house

The customer made a video of the old delivery man and was able to raise the sum of $12,069 (R177k) for him

An 89-year-old man, Derlin Newey, never knew life would turn around from him so quickly. The man became a pizza delivery man as a way to pay his bills.

Despite being almost 90 years old, the man works 30 hours weekly in Utah, Understanding Compassion reports.

The man could not believe the gift when he was given.

He is different

What separates the man from other delivery men was the way he always relates with his customers with a smile as he says:

“Hello! Are you looking for some pizza?”

One of his customers, Carlos Valdez, got so used to him that he always requested his service. Each time the man came to his house, he would record him with a security door camera, Scoop reports.

When he posted the video on TikTok, many people were amazed by it all and wondered why he was doing such a job at a very old age.

Derlin really needed this

A fundraising account was set up for him and people started donating until the money got to an amazing level of $12,069 (R177k).

When Derlin saw the money people had raised for him, he got so emotional and began crying with a shaky voice.

Carlos said:

“This couldn’t have gone any better. He needed this. I’m just glad we could help him. We just need to treat people with kindness and respect the way he does. He stole our hearts.”

Watch the amazing video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

trangdxo said:

"Are you guys still taking donations for him? The holidays are just around the corner I’m sure he could use a little extra money in his pockets! If not for gifts then for gas and heating or something."

empresslyglam said:

"This is so amazing."

pedrosacheti said:

"That was one of the most incredible things that I have seen in the past few days. Thank you for that. Hugs from Brazil, God bless you!"

hayleylouiserobinson said:

"You guys are awesome!"

