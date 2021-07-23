A young lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, has inspired people with her success story after bagging a first class degree

The brilliant graduate appreciated God and her study partner in school for making it all possible

Many people congratulated the lady and were amazed at how she kept a good record throughout her undergraduate days

A young lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, has gone online to share her success story after she bagged a first-class degree from LAUTECH.

The lady on her LinkedIn page revealed that her first semester result was 4.13/5.0. Oluwabunmi stated that when she saw it, she knew she could do better.

Many people celebrated the lady. Photo source: LinkedIn/Akomolafe Oluwabunmi

They made it possible for me

The brilliant student said that her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.

Despite finishing with a degree in electronic and electrical engineering, the lady hopes to read communication and signal processing for her doctorate degree.

Above all, Oluwabunmi said that the spirit of God helped her greatly. She also appreciated her reading partner, Tejumade.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to her story below:

Tunde Olabiyisi said:

"Congratulations to you Olúwabunmi. I wish more success in your future endeavours."

Solomon Tarosi said:

"Congratulations Akomolafe Oluwabunmi. All the best!"

Ifeoluwa Opalana said:

"Congratulations dear. Greater heights in Jesus' name."

Oludayo Sokunbi said:

"Congrats Akomolafe Oluwabunmi. I finished from the same department, school and class of degree some years ago."

