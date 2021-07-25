South Africans expecting Ramaphosa to relax Covid-19 restricions

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation tonight and consumers and business owners are expecting a relaxation of restrictions

The alcohol industry is hoping the Ramaphosa will lift the ban on the sale of liquor and the entertainment industry is desperate after 19 months of being shut

Schools are also ready to open pending Ramaphosa's speech but some schools are facing challenges from the recent violence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation hours before the extended Alert Level 4 restrictions expire.

Business owners and consumers are hoping that the president will relax the Covid-19 restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation and many hope that he will relax restrictions. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

SABC reported that the National Liquor Council wants Ramaphosa to allow alcohol to be sold again.

Events and entertainment hit hard by lockdown

The South African Events Council and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers are expecting the worst after events and entertainment being shut down for almost two years (19 months).

Education sector ready to reopen

News24 said that schools were ready to reopen unless Ramaphosa had different plans in mind. The education sector is also expecting a relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

South Africans take to social media to predict what Ramaphosa will say

@MlindeliMM:

"It's no longer a #familymeeting in fact, I think it's the Landlord and Tenants meeting."

@thabang_tlali:

"Why don't Ramaphosa tell us we are still in level 4 or we moving to level 3 and alcohol is now available!! We don't need the whole dear fellow South Africans #FamilyMeeting."

@ShimmyHarris:

"#Ramaphosa should have these #FamilyMeeting early. We could still make it to tops with immediate effect."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Angie Motshekga briefs South Africa on state of education

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told South Africa that it is all steam ahead for schools to reopen after delays from Covid-19 and violent protests.

She assured the country that the education department and schools are ready to reopen on Monday, 26 July 2021.

Motshekga also touched on the damage inflicted on schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 137 schools were vandalised in the unrest in KZN. This is a serious setback for education in the province which is already under extreme pressure due to the pandemic.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za