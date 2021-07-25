Halala: SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker makes waves at the Olympics, sets new record

Tatjana Schoenmaker has set a new record at the Tokyo Olympics for the 100m women's breaststroke

She beat American swimmer Lilly King's previous record which was set during the 2016 Olympics in Rio

South Africans have congratulated the swimmer who has qualified for the semi-finals and is a gold medal contender

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

24-year-old Tatjana Schoenmaker has given Team South Africa a much-needed boost after she smashed the Olympic record for the Women's 100m Breaststroke event.

Needless to say, she has also qualified for the semi-finals. She finished her race in 1:04.82, beating the previous record held by American swimmer Lilly King.

Tatjana Schoenmaker has made history after setting a new Olympic record in Tokyo. Photo credit: @ZwemZa, @TRSchoenmaker

Source: Twitter

She is the most successful South African athlete at the games this year. However, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished 13th in the road cycling race and surfer Bianca Buitendag qualified for the last 16, both impressive feats in the highly competitive environment.

She missed out on the 2016 Olympics in Rio but she is ready to take on the world and poses a real gold meal threat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 100m women's breaststroke is scheduled to take place on Monday, 26 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media reaction to the amazing achievement

@cherylroberts00:

"From the disappointment of not making the Olympic swim qualification five years ago for the Rio Olympics to getting an Olympic record in her first Olympics. That’s South Africa’s world-class swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker who improved every year to achieve this amazing Olympic feat."

@abelmike:

"Stop everything: Our #TatjanaSchoenmaker just set the new #OlympicGames record in the 100m breaststroke heats."

Mzansi reacts to SA's attire at the 2020 Toyko Olympics opening ceremony

The South African Olympic team made its debut at the 2020 Toyko Olympics games on Friday 23 July. The opening ceremony kicked off at 1 pm South African time and the South African team was happy to show off the attire they would be walking on the world stage with.

The team posted pictures of their kit on Twitter and thanked Mr Price for their outfits and Veldskoeneshoes for sponsoring their shoes. The team even had masks that matched their outfits to complete the look.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za