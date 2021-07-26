SA Billionaire Michael Lewis Marries Princess Diana’s Niece, Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer, the maternal cousin to Prince William and Harry, has headed online to celebrate her marriage to Michael Lewis

The royal and SA-born billionaire tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Italy over the past weekend

Local social media users flooded the comments section wishing the newlyweds well in their marriage

The late Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, has taken to the socials to celebrate her marriage to SA-born billionaire and chairperson of Foschini Ltd, Michael Lewis. The couple has been engaged for over a year and decided to finally tie the knot in front of family and friends over the weekend.

Lady Kitty Spencer married her longtime sweetheart, Michael Lewis this past weekend. Images: @kitty.spencer/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The extravagant ceremony took place in what can only be described as an absolutely idyllic venue, Villa Aldo Brandini in Italy.

Heading online, the news bride @kitty.spencer shared the news with her Instagram followers. Spencer made sure to thank her designers in particular for the pretty white gown worn on her special day.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life. There are no words that could ever express my gratitude @dolcegabbana," she captioned her pretty post.

Fans of the couple headed to the comments section wishing the newlyweds well on their new life adventure.

Check out some of the comments below:

skysarahjane said:

"Congratulations! The day just looked perfect xxx."

zaramartin said:

"Just wow."

bevstacat123 said:

"Many congratulations Kitty & Michael."

julialaza said:

"This is absolutely gorgeous!!!"

jemima_herbert said:

"Breathtakingly beautiful kitty kat."

'Most beautiful royal': Lady Amelia Windsor tries out online dating

In more on another lesser-known member of the royal family, Briefly News previously reported that Britain’s most beautiful royal is looking for love in the most unexpected places after subscribing to an £8 (R156) a month dating website.

After a fling ended with an Italian admirer, Lady Amelia Windsor (25) granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has turned to celebrity dating site Raya in pursuit of a new suitor.

The reputable dating website has been used by Friends actor Matthew Perry, singer Lizo and even actress Drew Barrymore, according to News24.

The eligible bachelorette is Prince William and Harry's third cousin but has far more personal freedoms as 41st in line to the British throne. The extraordinary beauty was rated the most beautiful royal by Tatler magazine in 2017.

The established model has even graced the covers of Vogue and Elle magazine.

According to Mail Online, Lady Amelia turned to the dating website after a fling ended with one very handsome Italian suitor. It's still unclear whether she's been out on any dates though.

Source: Briefly.co.za