'Saftey Pins Chose Her': Meet the Fashion Trendsetter Who Is Making Heads Turn

A graphic designer with a keen sense of fashion forwardness is attracting huge attention for her handiwork on social media

The Swedish woman, Tonje Halvorsen, has crafted and perfected the art of creating fashion attire using only safety pins

In a recent interview, Halvorsen detailed her journey with the object, giving curious fashion heads some interesting insight into how it all comes together

A graphic designer from Stockholm, Sweden is setting the pace in the world of fashion with an unusual design choice.

Tonje Halvorsen is turning to safety pins as her weapon of choice in putting together a wide-ranging catalogue of outfits.

A Swedish woman is making heads turn on social media courtesy of her avant-garde fashion forwardness. Image: 60 Second Docs/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

A page on Facebook, 60 Second Docs, that composes a series of short documentaries profiling subjects and examining perspectives, trends and aspirations, among other things, recently put the crafty design fanatic under the spotlight.

The page published a video exploring Halvorsen's handiwork. It garnered more than 1.3 million views in the one week since it was shared. The post was captioned:

"She didn’t choose safety pins. Safety pins chose her."

A love-hate relationship with the safety pin

Halvorsen detailed her journey in an interview and gave curious fashion heads some insight into how it all comes together.

"I don't see myself as a fashion designer. Actually, I hate fashion. I see it more like artwork or sculpturing; it's avant-garde. I love the safety pin," said Halvorsen.

"One outfit takes about 500 hours and it can be up to 125 000 safety pins. I leave trails of safety pins everywhere I go like glitter after a unicorn.

The Stockholm native said she feels guilt-ridden if she's not working with the safety pin and, at times, cannot sleep because she would be consumed by thoughts of them.

"Sometimes I feel like my art brings people together. I love safety pins but I also hate [them].

"My goal is to be able to make a living as an artist. I don't know how or when but, hopefully, no one will be able to see a safety pin without thinking about me."

