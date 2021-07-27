Ronaldinho Makes Stunning Statement on Messi's Future at Barcelona

Ronaldinho has urged former teammate Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona and also end his career at the Nou Camp

As things stand presently, Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona has not been cleared with days to the start of the new season

Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in the signing of the Argentine star, who has won six Ballon d'Or trophies

Ronaldinho, who was one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world during his active playing time, has explained that he is waiting for Lionel Messi to sign a new deal at Barcelona.

For now, Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains unresolved even though there are reports that the Argentine has agreed to a new deal, but the Catalans are yet to announce it.

Barcelona is currently having some financial problems which is the main reason they have not sorted out the future of their highest goalscorer ever in history.

After the end of last season, Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester City and French giants Paris Saint-Germain even though these two teams did not make an official bid.

Lionel Messi then went ahead to play for Argentina at the 2021 Copa America where he won the title thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria which gave them a win over Brazil.

According to the report on Marca, Ronaldinho who played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona wants his former teammate to remain at the Camp Nou.

''Messi has to stay at Barcelona. When he retires, which I hope is a long time from now, he can leave his No. 10 behind and nobody will play with it again."

Barcelona make a huge sacrifice to keep Lionel Messi

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Barcelona can now heave a sigh of relief after Lionel Messi appears to have agreed to take a pay cut before re-joining them on a five-year deal this summer.

The Copa America champion has been without a club since his contract with the Catalans expired in June with some top European outfits already hoping they can sign him for free.

However, the Camp Nou outfit is not leaving anything to chance just to hold on to their legend who has won them a number of silverware since he broke into the first team in 2005.

