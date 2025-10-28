Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman ignited discussions on X after commenting on US Ambassador-Designate Brent Bozell’s critique of South Africa’s leadership

Schoeman’s post addressed government corruption and sparked a wide range of opinions among South Africans online

The debate highlights the growing public engagement with political commentary from sports figures

Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has sparked debate on X after reacting to US Ambassador-Designate Brent Bozell’s recent remarks on South Africa.

Roland Schoeman in the Men's 50m freestyle final during the Commonwealth Games. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman, who won five Olympic medals, including gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2004 Athens Games, posted on X on Saturday, 25 October 2025, and wrote:

“When the corrupt government is removed, South Africa will thrive.”

His comment echoed Bozell’s criticism of the South African government, which highlighted corruption, property rights issues, and international alliances, especially its ties with China and its stance against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Bozell framed these as barriers to South Africa’s growth and called for reforms to strengthen its economic and diplomatic position.

Public reactions highlight divided opinions

Schoeman’s post sparked strong reactions from South Africans online, with many expressing disagreement with his views on the government’s corruption and leadership.

De Ultima (@romeosmallz):

"I prefer corruption to apartheid."

Silumko Jojo (@Silumkojojo):

"Your USA will not remove anyone here."

Geshlike (@magesh_ka):

"White people in South Africa should condemn these kinds of talks. Black people are not the enemy, even after apartheid, and many have managed to forgive without an apology."

KingSabza (@Afr1kan_Child):

"White people need to leave our country. We will solve our issues ourselves and do not need Americans to dictate how we run our country."

Hood Rat (@Africandeity_07):

"The only people who are thriving in South Africa seem to be Europeans who call themselves South Africans."

Sandra Boyce (@Sandraboyce19):

"He who lives in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones."

Schoeman remains a vocal public figure and government critic. Known for his strong presence on X, he has frequently commented on South Africa’s political and social issues, including calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and criticism of EFF leader Julius Malema.

His remarks about “civilised nations” were widely interpreted as a jab at Malema’s radical rhetoric, including the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant.

Roland Schoeman in the Men's 50m Freestyle heat 8 at Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Image: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Life after swimming for Roland Schoeman

Schoeman was born in Pretoria on 3 July 1980 and discovered swimming at 13, initially to impress a girl. His passion grew quickly, and three years later, he was competing at a national level.

He attended Willow Ridge High School, training under coach Gavin Ross, before moving to the University of Arizona in 1998 to continue both his academic and swimming pursuits.

Following his retirement, Schoeman became a licensed realtor in Arizona in 2021 and obtained United States citizenship in May 2022. In 2023, he joined the Enhanced Games athletes' advisory commission.

Roland Schoeman comments on Charlie Kirk

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic champion and swimmer Roland Schoeman found himself at the centre of a social media debate following his comments on the death of US conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025.

Kirk, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and founder of the youth-focused political organisation Turning Point USA, was shot on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, in an incident that shocked the international community.

Source: Briefly News