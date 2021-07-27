Mzansi Gushes As Couple Shares Stunning Anniversary Pics: 'This Is What I Need'

One happy pair of love birds set couple goals of note recently which have made them the instant envy of many Mzansi onlookers on social media

The user, @tuuumi_, uploaded several images taken on their amazing anniversary trip to a wildlife resort

A happy couple had Mzansi social media users in their feelings when they shared an amazing photo dump from snaps taken during a recent anniversary trip.

The user, @tuuumi_, uploaded several images of the beautiful interior of the room they stayed in at the reserve as well as an exquisite one showing the glorious natural view on offer.

Mzansi went into overdrive as social media users took in the scenes brought forward by a love so strong. Image: @tuuumi_/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The post was shared with a caption that read:

"Here's a photo dump from our anniversary trip. I feel blessed, loved and grateful."

It is little wonder she would feel all sorts of good emotions after the experience as bae handsomely delivered the goods.

The tweet received massive love as it was liked more than 4 000 times while it garnered over 400 retweets, more than 24 hours since it was shared.

Social media users took to the comments section to drool over the couple

Briefly News browsed through the comments section to pick out some of the more love-inspired ones.

@blaqueclover said

"I dream about this place for our anniversary."

@Blackbeauty394 wrote:

"Lovely!! Wishing you the best for the future!!"

@Lihle_Mazibukoo added:

"Adding this to my holiday destinations list."

@stephanieodigi1 noted:

"This is exactlyyy what I need."

Source: Briefly.co.za