Katia Aveiro, who is Cristiano Ronaldo's elder sister, is facing a battle of survival against the Coronavirus and pneumonia

The 43-year-old singer has been hospitalised at a facility in Madeira, Portugal where she is being attended to by an experienced doctor

Ronaldo, after featuring superbly for his country at the EURO 2020 tournament, recently made a return to Juventus training

Katia Aveiro, who is the elder sister of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, has been hospitalised as she reportedly faces a serious battle against pneumonia amid an ongoing fight against Covid-19.

According to a Daily Mail report, Aveiro announced the latest development around her health after being admitted to a healthcare facility in her hometown of Madeira in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's older sister Katia Aveiro has been admitted to a hospital in Madeira, Portugal with Pneumonia and Covid-19. Image: Alfredo Rocha.

Aveiro explained that she has been battling Covid-19 before later being diagnosed with Pneumonia. Following the later diagnosis, Aveiro said she felt compelled to announce the news to her fans.

“I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones [I decided it was the right thing to do].

''I was caught by this virus. I tested positive on 17 July and have been self-isolating at home since.

“Everyone at home kept away from me and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive. Unfortunately, last Friday, I started to get worse."

