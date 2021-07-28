Sipho Mbule Trends, Kaizer Chiefs Are in the Lead to Sign Him Next

Supersport United player Sipho Mbule's future is hanging in the balance as fans speculate where he's going to go

Mbule has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs over the last few days, while Mamelodi Sundowns are also in the running

Mzansi social media users took to the timeline to discuss Mbule's skill and if he will be joining the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs has had their eyes on Supersport United's Sipho Mbule for a while now and it seems like they are first in line to sign him. Mamelodi Sundowns are also interested in signing the player but according to reports, it seems like Chiefs is in the lead.

Sipho Mbule is currently trending on social media because football fans are awaiting some transfer news about him. Kaizer Chiefs fans are the ones leading the talks, as they hope that their club will sign the highly wanted player.

Sipho Mbule is trending on social media as the speculation about his future continues. Image: @Prince_Yyoza

Social media users discuss Sipho Mbule on the timeline

Mzansi social media users have been talking about Sipho Mbule as they wait to see what his next move will be. Check out the reactions below:

@Sharx515 said:

"Sipho Mbule, you are wanted at Naturena with immediate effect. When you get to reception, ask for Bobby Motaung."

@Tumzaza3 commented:

"Kaizer Chiefs have made 9 FREE signings. I don't know why we thought they would BUY Nodada - Mbule - Mokoena."

@RealTshemedi said:

"Kaizer Chiefs fans are ensuring that Mbule is trending every day... it's been 4 days now."

@Pree_Mathebz commented:

"I'd be overjoyed if we were to get both Mbule and Mokoena."

Keagan Dolly speaks about his childhood and supporting Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Keagan Dolly has opened up about his childhood and how he got into football. It turns out that he supported the club from a young age and watched legends who made him fall in love with the game.

Dolly, 28, signed a three-year contract with Chiefs yesterday after being a free agent since departing French League 1 side Montpellier at the end of the previous season. He seems thrilled to have joined AmaKhosi and talked about watching them while growing up.

“When I was young my father introduced me to Chiefs, we supported Chiefs... I think since I was five years old. I would attend Chiefs games at stadiums to watch the likes of Shoes, may his soul rest in peace," said Dolly according to SowetanLIVE.

