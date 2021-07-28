Keagan Dolly Says He's Supported Kaizer Chiefs Since He Was Young

Keagan Dolly says that he was inspired by a number of Kaizer Chiefs players when he was still growing up

He recently joined Kaizer Chiefs in a three-year deal and was given the number 10 jersey at the Soweto club

Dolly also spoke about his time in France and how he learned a lot while playing there, which will help his game

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Keagan Dolly has opened up about his childhood and how he got into football. It turns out that he supported the club from a young age and watched legends who made him fall in love with the game.

Dolly, 28, signed a three-year contract with Chiefs yesterday after being a free agent since departing French League 1 side Montpellier at the end of the previous season. He seems thrilled to have joined AmaKhosi and talked about watching them while growing up.

Keagan Dolly was inspired by Kaizer Chiefs legends growing up and can't wait to play for the club.

Source: Getty Images

“When I was young my father introduced me to Chiefs, we supported Chiefs... I think since I was five years old. I would attend Chiefs games at stadiums to watch the likes of Shoes, may his soul rest in peace," said Dolly according to SowetanLIVE.

The Bafana Bafana left-winger joins former Sundowns teammates Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat at Chiefs. The trio was known as "CBD" by fans of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dolly also opened up about his footballing career in France, which was plagued by injuries. He said that it was a learning curve for him according to TimesLIVE.

Kaizer Chiefs completes the signing of Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs has finally announced the news that all their fans have been waiting for. In a surprise announcement on social media, AmaKhosi revealed that they've signed Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

"New player signings! Two Lions welcomed into the pride. We would like to officially announce the signing of Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly to the Club. Welcome MaKhosi, we are happy to have you with us."

The timeline has been abuzz ever since the rumours about signing Keagan Dolly came to light. Now the fans are celebrating on the timeline and are given a glimmer of hope after losing the CAF Champions League final to Al Ahly two weeks ago.

