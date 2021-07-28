Halima Cisse, a Malian woman who delivered a record-breaking nine babies, said it is tedious work looking after them

Cisse said the children, six of whom are still in incubators, use 100 nappies daily

Caring for the nonuplets is costly, and their hospital bill currently stands at R2 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Malian woman who delivered a record-breaking nine babies on May 5, 2021, in Morocco has divulged that the bundles of joy use 100 nappies in a day.

Halima Cisse with her husband Kader Arby and one of the nonuplets in hospital. Photos: Simon Ashton for MailOnline.

Source: UGC

Halima Cisse, who delivered the nonuplets in a clinic in Casablanca, told Daily Mail that the babies consume six litres of milk daily.

According to the 26-year-old, who is now a mother of ten, she was shocked after giving birth to the nonuplets, four boys and five girls.

“It was a total shock when I found out that I was having nine babies because I thought it was going to be seven,” she said.

Caring for the children

Cisse divulged that as she witnessed the babies being delivered one after the other, many questions ran through her mind.

“I was very aware of what was going on and it seemed as if there was an endless stream of babies coming out of me,” she said.

She admitted that she wondered how she would care for the children while still in the delivery room.

“My sister was holding my hand but all I could think about was how would I look after them and who was going to help me,” Cisse said.

Almost three months after the miraculous births, six of the babies are still in incubators.

Cisse told Daily Mail that caring for them is tasking while expressing gratitude for the team of doctors and nurses helping her around the clock.

Outlining a typical day caring for the nonuplets, Cisse said they are fed every two hours on formula milk since she ran out of breast milk a month after giving birth.

Their nappies are also changed every two hours, totalling 100 nappies a day. The babies also undergo health checks every three hours.

Halima Cisse and her husband pose with the team of nurses helping look after their babies. Photo: Simon Ashton for MailOnline.

Source: UGC

Caring for the nine children comes at a cost as thus far, they have accrued an estimated R2 million hospital bill.

However, lucky for Cisse and her husband Kader Arby, the Malian government pledged to cover the bill.

“It's astonishing the amount of work that is involved in looking after them. I'm grateful to the medical team that are doing all the hard work and the Government of Mali for funding this,” she said.

The babies are expected to stay in hospital for the next two months.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Farmer’s wife delivers quintuplets, now a mother of 10, previously had 5 kids

In June, Briefly News reported that a Kisii woman who delivered quintuplets appealed for help to feed the infants.

Sheila Nyachera gave birth to five babies on April 15, 2021, but lost one of them days later.

The mother of four who has no income source said feeding the infants had become a daunting task.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za