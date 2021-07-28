Mzansi Reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker Breaking Another Olympic Record

Tatjana Schoenmaker just keeps making Mzansi proud as she broke another Olympic record at the Tokyo Games

This is her second Olympic record at the Games and many are rooting for her to bring home a gold medal

Mzansi social media users are showing major love to Tatjana for her fighting spirit and talent in the swimming pool

Tatjana Schoenmaker broke her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday night, doing the most through the 200m breaststroke preliminaries in 2min 19.16sec.

She was only five-hundredths of a second off the eight-year-old world record, and when she saw her time on the results board, she delighted and then cried.

Mzansi social media users have been rejoicing about Schoenmaker breaking yet another record in the Tokyo Olympics and have praised her online.

Mzansi reacts is super proud of Tatjana Schoenmaker for breaking another Olympic record in Tokyo.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi has so much love for Olympic medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker

Schoenmaker impressed so far in the Olympics and Mzansi was glad to see that she has even more up her sleeve. Many congratulated her online and are hoping she'll bring another medal home.

Check out the reactions below:

@LegalWise3 said:

"She's killing it only two events that are left for her to grab a gold medal."

@JiggaMakoya commented:

"A gold medal for all this record-breaking swimming please."

@Buja3D said:

"I wish she will perform well in the final I hope that King Lil won't do what she did the last final."

@isaac_motau commented:

"Can she preserve some of her fuel for the gold medal please?"

Mzansi celebrates as Tatjana Schoenmaker bagged a silver medal

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are delighted as they celebrate Tatjana Schoenmaker who set an Olympic record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Mzansi swimmer bagged a silver medal in the breaststroke and has made the country really proud.

Many of her followers and many in the sporting fraternity are now sending their messages of support. Schoenmaker, 24, also made history on Tuesday to become the first female swimmer from Mzansi to claim an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games.

People such as Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi joined scores of fans in celebrating Schoenmaker’s success.

