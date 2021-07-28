In the sports world, the name Sky Brown is not a new one. She is a young teenage athlete with exemplary skateboarding skills. She holds a global skateboarding position at the tender age of 13 years and is an Olympic contestant. Her skateboarding journey may have started early, but Sky Brown today is among the youngest best skateboarders. How about finding out more about this young athlete's life?

The young skateboarding champion shows exemplary skateboarding skill at such a young age.

Sky Brown began exploring her skateboarding talent early, making her the youngest skateboarding expert globally. Apart from skateboarding, the skateboarder also enjoys surfing and dancing. Join us as we unpack more interesting facts about her.

Profile

Name : Sky Brown (also known as Sukai)

: Sky Brown (also known as Sukai) Gender : Female

: Female Sky Brown's birthday : 12th July 2008

: 12th July 2008 Sky Brown's age : 13 years

: 13 years Birthplace : Miyazaki, Japan

: Miyazaki, Japan Nationality : Japanese

: Japanese Ethnic background : Mixed( British and Japanese)

: Mixed( British and Japanese) Sporting profession : Skateboarding

: Skateboarding Sky brown's parents : Stuart Brown and Mieko Brown

: Stuart Brown and Mieko Brown Star sign : Cancer

: Cancer Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Body build : Slim and athletic

: Slim and athletic Height : 4ft 6inches

: 4ft 6inches Approximate weight : 37 kilograms

: 37 kilograms Siblings : Ocean (brother)

: Ocean (brother) Instagram: @skybrown

@skybrown Facebook: @awsmkids

Sky Brown family and early life

Sky was born on 12th July 2008 in Miyazaki, Japan. How old is Sky Brown? The young skateboarder is 13 years old at the time of writing this post. Sky Brown's mom and dad come from different ethnic backgrounds. Her mother, Mieko, is Japanese, while her father, Stuart, is British. She also has a younger brother named Ocean.

The young skateboarder is still in school. However, her interest in skateboarding started early, seeing as her father is also a skateboarder. She is also a very talented dancer and enjoys surfing. Talk about multiple talents!

With her sibling, Ocean Brown.

Sky Brown skateboarding

For Sky, the interest in skateboarding started at the age of three after watching her father skateboard himself. By the time she started participating in competitions, she had improved her skill impeccably, not through a coach but YouTube clips. She competed in her first competition in 2016, during the Vans US Open Pro Series at eight years of age. She was the youngest competitor at the competition.

In 2017, she participated in the Asian Continental Finals, where she came in second place. Her performance streak did not end there, as in 2018, she took part in the Vans Park Series, where she was among the top 10 best performers. In 2019 she was the winner at an event in Estonia called Simple Session.

She bagged the fifth position at the X Games in the 2019 year. That same year, the young skateboarder decided that she would be representing Britain in skateboarding competitions. Her decision stemmed from the fact that Britain has a laid back approach to the sport.

In 2020, she confidently took part in the Park World Skateboarding Championships held in Brazil, clinching the 3rd position.

Did Sky Brown make the Olympics team?

Yes! In 2020, she qualified to represent Britain in the 2020 Summer Olympics skateboarding activities. Sky Brown Olympics qualification makes her the youngest British Summer Olympian since the 1928 Summer Olympic games. She also won a gold medal in the women's field at the X Games.

Sky Brown's injury

28th May 2020 proved to be a dark day for the young skateboarder when she suffered a severe fall during training. The fall happened while on a ramp causing her to suffer several skull fractures and a broken hand. The incident saw her being airlifted to the hospital. The injuries sustained were severe, and she termed it the worst fall yet, but the young skateboarder made a full recovery. Talk about resilience!

Last year, she was airlifted to a hospital due to a severe injury.

Dancing and surfing

The young skateboarder not only enjoys skateboarding but dancing as well. Her dancing skills allowed her to participate in the 2018 Dancing with the Stars Juniors show. She won the competition together with her partner JT Church. She also enjoys surfing, albeit not doing it professionally. The talented skateboarder wants the sport, even waking up at 5.am to do so.

Not only is she great at skateboarding, but she has competed in Dancing with the stars for juniors!

Personal life

The talented skateboarder is a fan of music, with her favourite musicians being Sia and Nicki. Her participation in various competitions has seen her travel to multiple countries across the globe. Among her other interests include being a role model and inspiring other girls to take up sporting activities.

She is a member of the non-profit organisation, Skateisan. The organisation is an empowerment tool for kids through skateboarding and education.

Does Sky Brown have a boyfriend?

There is information on her dating anyone, so it is safe to say that she is just enjoying her life and focusing on her career.

She is a member of the non-profit organisation, Skateisan.

Sky Brown's net worth

At 13 years of age, young Sky has some sources that make her quite a fortune. Out of her skateboarding profession, she is also a Nike sponsor making her the youngest endorsed by Nike. She has an estimated net value of $5 million which will increase in years to come.

Sky Brown's social profile

The skateboarder has quite a following on her social media handles. Her accounts are on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, where Instagram is under her mother's management. She shares the YouTube channel with her younger brother. Her TikTok has 1.2 million followers, YouTube with 284k subscribers and Instagram with 912k followers. Here are her handles:

We have compiled a fascinating article about the exceptionally talented young skateboarder Sky Brown who has a resilient spirit. She is taking great jumps in the Olympics and we cannot wait to see more of her action! We wish her the best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

