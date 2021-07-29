Somizi Mhlongo Admits He’s an Overthinker, Does Not Miss a Lie

Somizi Mhlongo has admitted that he's an overthinker during another one of his wisdom spats on social media

Overthinking is tiring, however, Somizi feels it is one thing that helps him fish out the liars in his life

Somizi had fellow overthinkers sharing their thoughts and they all agreed with what he had to say about the lying issue

Somizi Mhlongo spat some wisdom in front of his mirror once again. Admitting that he is an overthinker, Somizi reflected on just what that means.

Sharing his thoughts in a lengthy clip on social media, Somizi came to understand just how taxing it is to overthink. Life is hard enough as it is, being an overthinker just takes things to a whole other level, however, Somizi has found the one good thing about it.

Somizi has reflected on the pros and cons of being an overthinker, saying that it comes from a place of personal experience. Image: @somizi.

“I am an overthinker... yhu guys!” admitted Somizi.

Diving into his overthinking persona, Somizi realised it is the aspect of him that helps protect him from liars. Critically analysing everything, Somizi feels it's hard for him to miss nonsense.

“I am talking from a personal perspective, this is not a general perspective: it's very difficult to lie to an overthinker and even though sometimes an overthinker will not expose you, but they find holes in stories.”

While Somizi is glad that he might have a good liar radar, overthinking is tiring. Somizi admitted that he gives far too much time and energy to things that do not deserve it.

This was a little self-reflection episode for Somizi.

Somizi posted:

Fans took to the comment section to let Somizi know that they get it. Many other overthinkers expressed their exhaustion, wishing they could learn to just let some things go.

@smaepamolema explained how once trust is broken, it is game over:

“Once you break trust of an overthinker, forget about them trusting you ever again.”

@kwanele_m agreed with what Somizi had to say:

“Very accurate … we over analyse. We over plan which hinders the actual implementation of that plan. Prayer and music gets me through overthinking moments.”

@kamogelonelisa let it all out:

“Oh my gosh!!!! I literally feel like you just spoke through me!!!! And as much as you may be that person who thinks on their feet and comes up with solutions, it can also be such a set back at times because as an overthinker, as much as you may let certain things slide... they will haunt you until you revisit that situation... or you will never get over it... And for what really?!!”

